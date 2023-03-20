Resident recalls strong dialogue with state senator over ‘Coffee’

As of Monday, March 20, the North Dakota Senate Human Services Committee has not yet given a pass or do not pass recommendation on House Bill 1254.
The bill would prohibit procedures including castrations, vasectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies being performed on minors, Daily News previously reported. It also would prohibit the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning a minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex.
“If a minor’s perception of the minor’s sex is inconsistent with the minor’s sex, a health care provider may not engage in (these) practices for the purpose of changing or affirming the minor’s perception of the minor’s sex,” HB 1254 states.
HB 1254 also states that health care providers who perform prohibited surgical procedures to aid a minor’s transition would be guilty of a class B felony. Providers who prescribe puberty-blockers, testosterone or estrogen to aid a minor’s transition would be guilty of a class A misdemeanor, Daily News previously reported.
Last month, Valerie Nelson attended Coffee with Legislators in Wahpeton. The event was attended by the delegation representing Richland County, North Dakota: state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25.
“Being a part of the GLBTQ community, I know what it’s like to be treated with disrespect and to be discriminated against,” Nelson said. “I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s, so that should explain a lot. The fact that 21 anti-GLBTQ bills were or are being considered in the North Dakota Legislature this year is so disheartening, especially since the majority of those bills are a direct assault on the trans community in this state, specifically trans youth.”
Nelson said she attended Coffee with Legislators on her own behalf because she knew Luick was a co-sponsor of HB 1254.
“I felt it was my responsibility to ask him what expertise he possessed that he would co-sponsor a bill telling health care professionals what medical help they could or could not provide their patients. I am done sitting quietly on the sidelines while the trans youth in our state are being bullied by the legislators in Bismarck,” Nelson said.
As of press time Monday, Luick had not responded to Daily News’ emails and phone message regarding Coffee with Legislators and HB 1254. He was asked to recall the conversation with Nelson, describe HB 1254 and describe any conversations he may have had with people affected by or otherwise testifying about the bill, including youth, families and legislators.
“When left untreated, gender dysphoria often leads to depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation,” Nelson said. “Why would anyone not want these kids to get medical care? These are issues that should not be legislated. The care for these kids is a matter to be discussed by the families and their health care providers. I was very disappointed when Sen. Luick said he was sure that many changes had been made to the bill since he signed on as co-sponsor and that he in fact hadn’t read the bill.”
In February, HB 1254 passed 66-25 in the North Dakota House. The nay voters included Reps. Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck, Daily News previously reported. To date, the bill has received 162 submitted testimonials, including four from its lead sponsor, state Rep. Bill Tveit, R-District 33.
“HB 1254 is not a judgement on any group of people,” Tveit wrote. “(It) is not an attack on the LGBTQ+ agenda or any individual. HB 1254 is not a restriction to ‘healthcare,’ as some would have us believe. HB 1254 is not about restriction of the rights of individuals. HB 1254 is about letting our youth be youth; HB 1254 is about us being adults.”
These comments concern Nelson. While she has not spoken directly with any trans youth regarding HB 1254, she has heard the youth talk about their experience of being treated “less than” because of their gender dysphoria.
“For me, it’s just time to speak out and let these kids know they have allies in the community,” Nelson said. “I have spoken with many people in our community who believe transgender people have a right to be their true self and live a happy life. I spoke to all three of our legislators at the February event and Sen. Luick is the only one who is challenged by the notion that trans people have the right to live authentically and be happy.”
The next Coffee with Legislators will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1 in the Hunger Meeting Room, Hankinson Community Center, Hankinson, North Dakota. As with similar events, it will include an update on the current legislative session followed by a question and answer forum.
The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, limited to 80 legislative days, must not last past Thursday, May 4.