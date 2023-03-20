Resident recalls strong dialogue with state senator over ‘Coffee’

Valerie Nelson, not pictured, attended last month's Coffee with Legislators in Wahpeton. The event was attended by the delegation representing Richland County, N.D.: state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. It included Nelson and Luick's dialogue on House Bill 1254.

 Daily News file photo

As of Monday, March 20, the North Dakota Senate Human Services Committee has not yet given a pass or do not pass recommendation on House Bill 1254.

The bill would prohibit procedures including castrations, vasectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies being performed on minors, Daily News previously reported. It also would prohibit the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning a minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex.



