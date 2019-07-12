Residents encouraged to sign up for CodeRED

CodeRED is used to enable public safety personnel to notify residents and businesses of emergencies or urgent notifications.
Whether by telephone, text message, email or social media, the free service helps keep locals in the loop.
“After the recent severe weather our communities experienced – we want to reach out to the community and remind residents how important it is to have a method of receiving weather warnings,” said Director of Environmental Services & Emergency Management Breanna Koval. “CodeRED is a free service to residents of Wilkin County and will deliver emergency messages and weather warnings directly to landline and cell phones that have registered for the service. Keeping the community safe is our top priority so ensuring residents are aware of this service is vital.”
Situations that trigger a CodeRED alert include boil water notices, gas leaks, evacuation notices, police activity, fire emergencies, missing persons and more. Registered residents can select the type of messages and their preferred way to receive them.
Emergency CodeRED alerts have the number 866-419-5000 and non-emergencies are from 855-969-4636. More than one phone number or email can be submitted for the alerts. The user can choose which is their primary number. When receiving a CodeRED phone call, listen carefully and repeat the message by pressing any key if necessary. Do not call 911 unless directed to do so. The emails and texts should be read carefully and before following the instructions.
The system can target residents within an area of an event so only people who are involved receive the notices. Renewal for the service isn’t necessary unless the participant changed addresses.
Android and iPhone users can download the CodeRED app. It continues to work when the user is in another community that uses the service.
Residents can register for the system on the Wilkin County website by clicking the CodeRED link: www.co.wilkin.mn.use/codered.
