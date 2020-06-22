Residents reminded of how to respond to possible burglaries, suspicious behavior

In response to a number of residential burglaries reported since February, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson is sharing information and best practices for residents.
One residential burglary was reported over the weekend of Friday, June 19, Thorsteinson said. It occurred in Wahpeton’s west side, west of 11th Street North and north of Dakota Avenue. Most of the recent burglaries have been reported in northwest and far northern Wahpeton, although a pattern has not yet been seen.
“Most of those burglaries have involved empty houses, ones that might be empty for a season,” Thorsteinson said. “We have also had several situations were somebody entered an occupied home or basement, cutting phone lines to disable security systems.”
In several cases, there have not been many or any items of property taken. The burglar may only have rifled through belongings. Regardless, residents are urged to immediately contact law enforcement if they see or hear suspicious or even just out of the ordinary activity.
“It’s always easier when people call when there’s potential for a crime rather than calling after a crime. Watch out for your neighbors. We’re here,” Thorsteinson said.
Burglaries and attempted burglaries are more common in warmer weather. Thorsteinson said there have also been reports of prowling through cars in Wahpeton’s south side.
“In many cases, it’s been people going through unlocked cars,” Thorsteinson said. “They’re not breaking in, just going into them when they’re unlocked. Sometimes, they also have gone into unlocked garages or buildings with easy to tamper with locks.”
The Wahpeton Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a newer model Ford. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 701-642-7722 or by visiting 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton.
Thorsteinson reiterated the reminder to contact law enforcement during a possible burglary or theft.
“Be alert on the other side, too. If you see strange activity, like someone walking through a yard at night, report it,” he said.
