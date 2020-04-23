Residents want to ‘Light up the sky, on the 4th of July’

Fireworks for the Fourth of July have been a Twin Towns Area tradition, one several residents want to see continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Light up the sky, on the 4th of July,” a fundraiser created by Chuck Stahl and Lucas Mayes through Helping Out Wherever (HOW), has a goal of $6,500.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23, the drive had raised more than $5,000. Donations can be made at Helping Out Wherever’s Facebook page.
“This is what we do. We see a need and try to find a way to fill it,” Mayes said.
“Since 2017, we’ve been trying to do something for our community anytime we can,” Stahl said.
It’s hard to imagine a year without a July 4 celebration, Mayes and Stahl said. At the same time, they were aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several local businesses, including family-run businesses which traditionally helped with funding the fireworks.
“For us to help those small businesses out, to take off some of the burden — maybe it’s our turn to give back,” Stahl said.
Potential donors should know that their contribution will go directly to Wahpeton Parks and Recreation. Mayes and Stahl said they are personally covering the fees associated with holding an online fundraiser. The organizers have talked with the parks department, which said that every penny raised will go toward this year’s fireworks display.
“If for some reason the display can’t happen this year, the money will go toward next year’s,” Mayes and Stahl wrote on Facebook.
Corey “Unny” Unruh has provided fireworks for Wahpeton events including the Fourth of July and 2019’s sesquicentennial weekends.
“We’ve always had a part with the holiday fireworks,” Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said. “In the past, there was even a separate chairman specifically for this event. We found it’s easy to help with the clerical work and be a place to deposit the funds. Normally, it would also be supported with baseball games.”
Earlier in April, executives with the North Dakota American Legion announced its 2020 baseball season would be suspended. While he is hopeful that some sort of baseball game can be held prior to the fireworks, Beyer nevertheless is committed to responsibility amid pandemic conditions.
“If we feel there are any sort of safety features, health standards and regulations that we need, we’re going to have and follow them,” Beyer said. “We wouldn’t offer anything that would be contrary to best practices.”
While Wahpeton’s public playgrounds are currently closed, the parks remain open. Residents and visitors to the parks are asked to follow social distancing guidelines for the safety of themselves and others.
Chris DeVries, Wahpeton’s community development director, said he is looking forward to a celebration in any form.
“In the winter, we had the fireworks which people were able to watch from their cars. That’s a possibility for this year. People being outside but keeping their distance, or watching while in their cars. Either way, having the fireworks would be a good thing,” he said.
There are about 12,000 residents in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, Mayes and Stahl wrote. Contributions to “Light up the sky, on the 4th of July” have come from locals as well as people in Utah and Nebraska, where Helping Out Wherever sent nearly $1,100 to contribute to flood aid.
“We appreciate what those guys are doing,” Beyer said.
For Mayes and Stahl, the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the same without the fireworks.
“It’s still the best time to hang out with your friends and family,” Stahl said. “Imagining this year without the celebration, after what we’ve been through already — (for it) to be held off due to lack of funding, that doesn’t fly.”
