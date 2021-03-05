Reskilling Minnesota workers could fill vacancies

The Next Minnesota Economy is a three-part series focused on the economic regrowth of the state after a year of regression. State officials will be hosting several virtual roundtable discussions about building an inclusive economy where everyone can succeed, reskilling Minnesota for the jobs of the future and creating good jobs that provide family-sustaining wages.
In the second of the series, Daily News examines reskilling Minnesotans to fit the available jobs.
Minnesota does not have a shortage of jobs. It seems to contrast the economic landscape of the state — hundreds of thousands of people have applied for unemployment over the past year.
But it is not due to a lack of available jobs, it is due to a lack of people skilled to fit them, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove said in the second roundtable discussion, Friday, March 5.
“We’re in a really unique recession, where there’s sort of a paradox out there in terms of how this job market has unfolded,” Grove said.
Grove said many people who look at the job market may need to consider a job in a field different from what they left. He said they knew before the pandemic hit that the workforce would need to undergo a major shift in the next decade. COVID-19 was an early catalyst for the shift.
Dennis Olson, commissioner of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, said the Minnesotans at most risk for long-term economic impacts are those with a high school degree or less. Enrollment rates in two year and technical colleges have been declining, Olson said, yet that is the experience that qualifies workers for wanting job fields.
Mark Urdahl, CEO of Red Wing Shoes, said they have struggled to find people to work at their two Minnesota factories. They have over 50 openings, but they don’t have enough people interested in working in manufacturing.
Some of the things the company has done to attract and retain employees is the Learn and Earn program, which is geared toward high school students. They are also focusing on women in the workforce which, right now, Urdahl thinks is a missed opportunity.
“Once we get people in the door, we have a number of internal training programs that we’re doing,” Urdahl said. “We’re looking at virtual reality as another potential training mechanism right now. Automation is something we’re looking at a lot, not to eliminate jobs but to augment jobs and be able to fill the voids that we need.”
Pam Roed, executive director at Cirrus Aircraft, said one way they plan to attract employees is by offering on-site training.
“We just need to get people excited about joining and aware that we’re here, and once we attract them, there’s opportunities to grow and promote from within,” Roed said.
It isn’t just manufacturing fields that are struggling to fill roles. Dr. Jon Pryor, who practices in Minneapolis, Minnesota, said there are plenty of health care job openings. Health care is a rewarding field, which could help attract workers, he said.
Creativity is key in hiring, CEO of Lakewood Health System Tim Rice said. For instance, putting out a job listing for an ambulance driver rather than an EMT removes the qualifications barrier.
“Once we get them here, I think they do find it’s something they’re passionate about, but how do we get them into the door to get them exposed to it?” Rice asked.
Work culture and incentives attract people, he said. Most importantly, people need to be willing to try something outside of their comfort zone and employers need to be willing to hire someone outside of their field and circle.
