‘Resplendent Residents’ get their glamour shots

Fifteen residents of The Leach Home, Wahpeton, got the chance to turn back the clock Saturday, April 17.
Brittany Johnson, subtle.b photography, plus beauticians Erin Palmer and Ali Dammann, held a “Resplendent Residents of The Leach Home” photoshoot. Men and women, with the aid of the talented volunteers, exhibited glamour, poise, spark and oomph.
“You’re beautiful, Miss Glenda,” Dammann said while applying makeup to the face of Glenda Cooper.
“Of course,” Cooper said, beaming as she was transformed into a “boho” beauty.
Cooper’s look, Palmer and Dammann explained, took its influence from the free spirited 1960s. Her newly-curled hair was joined with comfortable clothing and for a touch of attitude, sunglasses. Cooper also tried on a leather jacket, which was considered for friend and neighbor Curt Odens.
“It’s so fun to look nice,” said Odens, whose look was suggested by James Dean, “Rebel Without a Cause” and the 1950s.
Johnson’s grandmother was a Leach Home resident and her mother works for the Wahpeton residence. For Johnson, an event like “Resplendent Residents” was about giving some excitement and moving on from the everyday.
“I used to work here in the kitchen a while back,” Dammann said. “I missed my residents. I couldn’t visit during COVID. I thought this would be a good way to reconnect with some of my old friends.”
Desiree Marsh, activities director for The Leach Home, said she was hopeful residents would know the day was all about them.
“This is their special moment to show their true colors. It’s just a a special day for them,” Marsh said.
While Palmer specializes in men’s hair, she’s delighted at the opportunity to branch out and do things like provide boho chic.
“When I do things outside my everyday employment, it’s fun, it’s creative. That’s one of the best things about the industry,” Palmer said.
Palmer also spoke about the positivity of giving back with pampering.
“I hope (residents) feel good and enjoy the little things we’re doing for them today. I hope they feel they’re in their 30s again,” she said.
Additional photos from “Resplendent Residents” are at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
