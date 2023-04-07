Responses to Wyndmere train derailment praised

Train derailments are multi-layered situations. Response starts from the outside and progresses inward.

“It was amazing work done in a short period of time,” Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said about initial responses to the Sunday, March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere, North Dakota.

Lambrecht and Ed Dankbar, a hazmat and emergency response officer with Canadian Pacific Railway, spoke during a Tuesday, April 4 meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The meeting included a recap of what had happened and what still needed to be done.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has also been kept abreast of progress in responding to the train derailment site outside Wyndmere, N.D. The significant local, state and federal participation in responding to the derailment was acknowledged by Richland County leaders.


