Walcott, North Dakota, was founded in 1879 and for nearly 140 years, the city has been served by its cemetery. Following the first headstones in 1882, the cemetery was extended farther east and north with the purchase of additional land.
Cemetery land was originally provided by the Ralehus family, which consisted of only a mother and daughter following a smallpox epidemic. The Norwegian Evangelical Church, now known as the Walcott Lutheran Church, was established in 1889 and acquired the cemetery in 1896.
“Lots were marked off in 16-foot square blocks and church members were able to pick their own lots if they wished, which were free to members of the church,” according to church information. “In the beginning, each lot was to be maintained by ‘lot holders.’ However, this has not been possible, as many of the names of the people buried now no longer have family living in the area.”
To date, there are more than 655 people buried in the Walcott Cemetery. They include 51 veterans. Each Memorial Day includes the Hagen/Helgeson Legion Unit No. 166 placing flags on each veterans’ grave, as well as a performance by the Honor Guard.
Walcott Cemetery’s years of use have resulted in its need for restoration and for an increase in perpetual care funds. On July 13, 2021, the Cemetery Improvement Committee was founded. The six-member committee has also started efforts to build a veterans’ memorial.
“Letters have been sent to over 450 descendants buried in the cemetery, asking for assistance in spreading the word of our efforts and to consider donating to the cemetery. Letters have also been sent to several area businesses asking for financial support for the veterans’ memorial,” said Cheryl Anderson, chair of the cemetery improvement and memorial efforts.
Rodney and Cherie Mathison of Monument Solutions, Hickson, North Dakota, were hired to assess the oldest part of the cemetery where the majority of damaged headstones exist.
“They identified 70 headstones in need of repair and restoration, some of which were deemed to be in critical need of repair due to damage by the elements,” Anderson said. “While doing this work, they have uncovered headstones that had fallen or sunk in the ground and covered by overgrown sod.”
Some headstones had been unnoticeable for more than a half-century. Within three months, more than 50 headstones have been restored. The Mathisons hope to complete work on the cemetery’s oldest section, weather permitting, this fall.
On Sept. 19, Walcott Lutheran held “God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday” at the cemetery. The event combined worship with service.
“Congregation members brought along a paint brush and painted the tops of the brick pillars at the cemetery entrance along with several cement cones and the silver chain that runs along the cemetery,” Anderson said. “Joel Lyons Enterprises of Happy Valley Tree Farm has planted eight Black Hills blue spruce evergreens, some which were donated. Kenny Fatland of Kenny’s Tree Care removed dead and damaged trees and overgrown brush on the south side of the cemetery.”
Walcott Lutheran and its sister, Hickson Lutheran Church, make up Shepherd of the Prairie Parish. The parish website, www.shepherdparish.com, has been updated to included information about the cemetery.
“On this website you will also find a photo gallery of before and after pictures of restored headstones, a map of the cemetery and a link to www.findagrave.com where you can find information of those buried there. This will be invaluable for anyone doing family genealogy,” Anderson said.
Earlier in October, the Walcott Lutheran Brotherhood voted to cover the cost of cemetery restoration. To date, the committee has been able to raise $27,275, which will be added to the existing perpetual care CD. “The hope is to increase the value of the CD so cemetery maintenance costs can be covered by the accrued interest,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s fellow committee members are Darlan Fatland, Lianne Rockstad, Nina Stone, Shelly Swandal and Greg Oestreich. Before retiring as cemetery sexton in 2019, Fatland had served for more than 45 years. It took three members of the church council to take over his role and they are “very thankful” for his meticulous record-keeping.
“We envision that the veterans’ memorial will be a lasting granite and steel memorial denoting branches of service with honoree’s names engraved,” Anderson said. “The hope is to find a local business to underwrite the cost of the memorial along with giving them naming rights. Name recognition on benches and flag poles to large donors is also being considered.”
Donations and verbal commitments for financial support from individuals and area businesses including the Walcott Legion Post No. 166 have been secured, but organizers still have more to raise.
“A completion date will depend on funding,” Anderson said.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Walcott Cemetery or to the Walcott Veterans’ Memorial may contact a committee member or send donations to Walcott Cemetery and Veterans’ Memorial Fund, PO Box 74, Walcott ND 58077.
