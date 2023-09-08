The 46th Reunion of BHS 50+ Years Graduates was held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Wahpeton Community Center. 198 class members and their spouses from the BHS classes from 1948 through 1973 were in attendance. The oldest class member who attended the reunion was Gladys Klepetka Gospodar who graduated in 1948. She especially enjoyed attending the reunion with her daughter Jenifer Gospodar from the class of 1973.

The reunion was hosted by the class of 1973 who also celebrated their 50th high school class reunion on Friday, August 11th at Bois de Sioux Golf Course Grill Room, Wahpeton.



Tags