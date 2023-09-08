The 46th Reunion of BHS 50+ Years Graduates was held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Wahpeton Community Center. 198 class members and their spouses from the BHS classes from 1948 through 1973 were in attendance. The oldest class member who attended the reunion was Gladys Klepetka Gospodar who graduated in 1948. She especially enjoyed attending the reunion with her daughter Jenifer Gospodar from the class of 1973.
The reunion was hosted by the class of 1973 who also celebrated their 50th high school class reunion on Friday, August 11th at Bois de Sioux Golf Course Grill Room, Wahpeton.
The Emcee was Mike Christensen a member of the class of 1973.
The reunion was organized as the “Old School Reunion” in 1977 and included the classes of 1926, 1927 and 1928. The “Old School” was a brick building with many built-on additions, which stood on the lot where the Breckenridge Post Office is now located.
Glee Boldingh started plans for the first reunion. Glee graduated from the old school with the class of 1927, so it was the 50th anniversary of her graduation. The classes of 1926 and 1928 heard about plans for a class reunion and asked to be included.
The second reunion in 1978 included classes from 1920 through 1930. Each year more classes have been added as they celebrate their 50th class reunion so now every class through the present year class who has celebrated their 50th class reunion is included.
Every year the group gets together the second Saturday in August. A reunion of BHS 50+ years graduates’ book is printed each year and has over 2,000 living former class members and their addresses listed in the book. Former class members who are deceased starting with the class of 1924 are also listed.
The reunion committee for the Reunion of BHS 50+ years graduates this year included from the class of 1973: Karen Aasness Lindquist, Pam Abel Johnson, Mike Christensen, Jeanne Maack Miranowski, and Paul Schmitt.
The senior all class committee which served as advisors for the reunion included: Greg Heitkamp, chairman from the class of 1971, — Mary Ann Conrad, — 1961, Rose Ann Hulne, treasurer — 1964, Linda Holecek — 1967, and Diane Rettig – 1961 book chairpersons, Terry Boldingh — 1957, Elaine Conzemius – 1958, Sylvia Peterson — 1963, Bonnie Wold, — 1963, Sandy Olson — 1964, Margaret Marohl — 1964, Ruth Quam – 1965, Eldean Johnson – 1966, Linus Chizek – 1966, Diane Stubstad – 1967, Donna Kerry – 1969, Merrill Miranowski — 1969, Stephanie Miranowski – 1970, Jay Schuler – 1970 Beverly Israelson – 1972, and Diane Fox — 1972.