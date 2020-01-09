Breckenridge Planning Commission met Tuesday, Jan. 7 to discuss the rezoning of a property along Main Street and discuss other potential zoning.
Building Official Joel Hoistad has been reviewing Breckenridge’s city zoning and is seeking ways to correct imperfect zones throughout the city.
At the last meeting on Nov. 12, the commissioners decided on the need to rezone the property. However, it was unclear at the time as to what the proper zoning should be.
The property of the discussion is located at 232 Main Street. The parcel of land currently has two zones: R-MH for Mobile Home Park District and R2.
This property used to be a mobile home park. However, after the 1997 flood, the mobile homes were relocated and a dike was put in on a portion of the property. The property currently has a house and a couple of buildings used for storage.
An RA zoning would conform with the current use, however, the zoning would then allow any type of building to be constructed there. The commissioners did not find that to be a good fit for the city since the property is right along Main Street.
The other option was for the property to be zoned R2 with a conditional use permit. The conditional use permit would allow for the storage buildings to remain on the property. The permit could be attached to the property or the owner. If the permit were binding with the owner, then upon the future sale of the property the buildings would be required to move.
If the city decides to rezone the property, the owner has the option to choose to sign the change since she owns the property. However, if she chooses not to do so and the city wishes to move forward, the city may be able to do so, Hoistad explained.
“She has to sign and allow the rezoning because she owns all of that (property),” Hoistad said. “She would like to keep the buildings there and would like the conditional use permit to stay with the parcel and not the owner. She thinks that would be a big selling point if she ever decides to sell.”
Commissioner Evie Fox made a motion to rezone the property to R2 so that the entire parcel of land would be R2 rather than split between R2 and R-MH. The motion moved unanimously. The rezoning will have to be approved once more at a meeting before they can officially make a recommendation to City Council.
In other rezoning news, the board was asked to begin thinking of a concept for potential zoning for north of the Highway 210 intersection. The city does not currently own the land and there are no current pending plans for purchase.
For more information concerning zoning, contact Breckenridge City Hall at 218-643-1431.
