Richard and Roger Abel receive Quilts of Valor

Ginny Buck, far right, shares more about Quilts of Valor with Emil Resler, far left, Richard Abel, center left, and Roger Abel, center right. In addition to Red River Quilters members and other family, the three Vietnam War heroes were joined by their wives: Pat Resler, Colleen Abel and Eloise Abel.
Richard and Roger Abel share a handshake, a sign of respect the brothers say they and fellow U.S. servicemen did not receive upon their initial post-Vietnam homecomings, as wives Colleen, obscured, and Eloise, watch.
Brothers Richard and Roger Abel, U.S. Army and Navy veterans both originally from Breckenridge, Minnesota, received their Quilts of Valor Sunday, Aug. 20.
The Abel brothers each served during the Vietnam War. Their Quilts of Valor ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial Park in Breckenridge. It also included a Quilt of Valor being given to Emil Resler, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, who also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
“Rick and Roger Abel decided to enlist in the Navy shortly before Rick’s 18th birthday,” said Ginny Buck, a member of the Red River Quilters. “All was set for both to go into the Navy when the time came for their service to our country. A week after Rick’s 18th birthday, he was drafted into the Army. The Navy enlistment was less than 30 days before, so it was the Army for Rick.”
Buck led the ceremony with fellow Red River Quilters members Sara Bellmore and Cindy Kvidera. It included the Abel brothers’ histories.
“Rick was drafted to the Army in December 1967 and served until December 1969,” Buck said. “He received heavy survival training at Fort Lewis in Washington and then went onto Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for training with tanks.”
From there, Richard Abel was sent to Vietnam, where he was attached to the 1st Field Force 105 Howitzer Tank Corps. Their mission was to provide relief for the 82nd Airborne on their missions. Later, he worked in reconnaissance for the Tank Corps.
“(It involved) finding the enemy in the jungle and reporting to the Tank Corps on their location so they could fire on the enemy. His group was also responsible for checking for dead and wounded in the field after attacks, so they could be taken from there,” Buck said.
According to the information shared Sunday, Richard Abel’s experience in Vietnam “has left him with lasting physical and emotional side effects. The way the veterans were treated upon arrival home was also troubling.”
“Rick earned the rank of Sergeant, and his medals and awards include the National Defense Service Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Army Commendation Medal,” Buck said. “He is a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW. Thank you, Rick, for your service.”
Roger Abel, meanwhile, entered the U.S. Navy in 1967 and served until 1971. He was stationed at various air bases across the U.S., including one year on Midway Island. He later trained as an Aviation Electrician.
“After his training, he was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Hancock, which was anchored in Subic Bay off the east side of Vietnam,” Buck said. “He volunteered to go ashore to work on the air base in Da Nang, where he helped repair shot up planes, getting their ready to be put back into service.”
On its return trip back to the United States, the USS Hancock had to cross the Equator. The day it was to take place, there was a day-long “Shell Back” initiation, also known as hazing, for those making the crossing for the first time.
“Those who passed earned the title of Shell Back,” Buck said. “Roger earned the rank of Third Class Petty Officer, and his medals and awards included the Vietnam War Medal, National Defense Award and a Certificate of Appreciation signed by President Nixon.”
According to the information shared Sunday, Roger Abel “was also disappointed in the treatment he and his fellow servicemen endured upon returning to the U.S.”
“Roger is a lifelong member of the American Legion and the VFA. Thank you, Roger, for your service,” Buck said.
Richard Abel, currently of Moorhead, Minnesota, attended the ceremony with wife Colleen. Roger Abel, currently Breckenridge, attended with wife Eloise. Guests also include Emil Resler’s wife Pat and other Abel family members.