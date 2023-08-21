Richard and Roger Abel receive Quilts of Valor

Ginny Buck, far right, shares more about Quilts of Valor with Emil Resler, far left, Richard Abel, center left, and Roger Abel, center right. In addition to Red River Quilters members and other family, the three Vietnam War heroes were joined by their wives: Pat Resler, Colleen Abel and Eloise Abel.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Brothers Richard and Roger Abel, U.S. Army and Navy veterans both originally from Breckenridge, Minnesota, received their Quilts of Valor Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Abel brothers each served during the Vietnam War. Their Quilts of Valor ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial Park in Breckenridge. It also included a Quilt of Valor being given to Emil Resler, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, who also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard and Roger Abel share a handshake, a sign of respect the brothers say they and fellow U.S. servicemen did not receive upon their initial post-Vietnam homecomings, as wives Colleen, obscured, and Eloise, watch.


