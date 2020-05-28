Richard Smith remembered by law family

Arnold “Red” Auerbach, former coach and general manager of the Boston Celtics, received an unusual fan letter in January 1983.
Fred Strege, Wahpeton, was writing about his friend and legal partner Richard “Richie” Smith. A member of the Creighton Bluejays basketball team from 1970-1974, Smith said not only had Auerbach saw him play, but complimented his defense. Strege wanted to know if Auerbach remembered Smith.
During his college years in Omaha, Nebraska, Smith played baseball and basketball. In 1974, he co-captained the Bluejays to the Sweet Sixteen round of NCAA March Madness. The Bluejays nearly reached the Elite Eight round.
“That was a real good ball club at Creighton,” Auerbach wrote. “May I suggest that you stop badgering and doubting your partner.”
Smith, who died Friday, May 22 at age 68, is being remembered by colleagues and friends. According to his obituary, he passed away peacefully at his home on Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, surrounded by family including his wife, Ann. Smith died of complications from a rare neurodegenerative condition.
“Ann and the family were the greatest caregivers you could ever want,” Strege said. “They made superhuman efforts for Richie.”
Born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Smith was raised in Campbell, Minnesota. He grew up to be a three-sport athlete, competing in baseball, basketball and track.
Following college and before starting law school, Smith met and fell in love with Ann Beithon. Beithon was the daughter of Dr. Paul Beithon, then mayor of Wahpeton. Smith and Ann Beithon would marry in 1976, starting a family that includes four children and three grandchildren. There was always a dog or two, Strege recalled.
Janel Fredericksen, now a partner with Smith & Strege, began her career as a clerk hired by Smith. He was an incredible mentor who led by example, she said.
“First of all, there was confidence. He was kind and approachable. He had a special relationship with the clients. He always had that. He left some big shoes to fill and had such a larger than life presence. He was the person in the room who always had amazing stories,” Fredericksen said.
Smith & Strege’s story began in fall 1977. Both recent law school graduates, the two increasingly crossed paths.
“During the first couple of years, we’d have cases against each other, cases with each other — we were pretty much general practitioners, handling whatever came in the door,” Strege said.
Smith and Strege shared common ideals. They each believed in practicing law as gentlemen, with civility, courtesy and without rancor. It wasn’t long until Smith suggested a partnership, which Strege agreed to in the fall of 1980.
“We sat on the floor of his house on Fourth Street, putting together our partnership agreement on a yellow legal pad,” Strege said.
The lawyers officially became partners on Jan. 1, 1981, with Smith practicing law until retiring in 2013. Despite Smith’s health issues, Strege said he never considered their partnership over.
“Richie was a hard worker,” Strege said. “He would do hundreds of tax returns during that time of year. I was not a slouch in my work habits, but in the winter time, he’d be there on Saturdays, sometimes Sundays. He put me to shame for how hard he worked.”
Attorney Jason Butts began working for Smith & Strege in 2003. He received a mentorship from the two men and now practices in Smith’s former office.
“I think about him a lot,” Butts said. “He was a very professional man, well-respected in the legal community for sure.”
Through his legal career, Smith’s obituary states, he represented everyone from individuals to school districts. At one point, he argued before the United States Supreme Court on behalf of a local farmer.
Smith was also a director of boards governing, among others, St. John’s Church and the North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation. He reached the presidency of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education.
“By many measures, our higher education system is the envy of the nation,” Smith wrote in June 2010. “Sometimes it’s difficult to appreciate, given the day-to-day issues, but being a part of something this successful has made me proud to be a North Dakotan.”
Smith and Strege had differing approaches to managing their office’s finances.
“I was the spender and he was the saver,” Strege said. “He knew at all times where we were in terms of rainy day funds and occupational expenses. Anytime I wanted to spend some money, he’d come back with, ‘How is this going to make us money?’ I always had to justify whatever purchases we made.”
Strege last saw Smith in Christmas 2019. By that point, Smith was in a wheelchair and had difficulty speaking.
“As much of an athlete and a caretaker of his body and his health, all through his tenure, it was just a 180-degree about face,” Strege said.
The day after Smith’s death, his former Bluejays coach Eddie Sutton died at age 84. Sutton, Forum News Service reported, had faced declining health in recent years.
“It was hard playing for Eddie,” Smith recalled in May 2011. “We didn’t have the talent that other teams had, so we just didn’t make mistakes.”
Those mistake-free games caught the attention of friends and fans alike. While Smith is receiving a private funeral service, he was also remembered in vehicle and boat parades held Tuesday, May 26 near and on Otter Tail Lake. His family encourages donations be made to St. John’s School, the NDSCS Alumni Foundation and Chahinkapa Zoo, all Wahpeton, or any favorite local charity.
“Richie was indeed a super athlete, but in terms of being a friend, a partner, a spouse, a father, he was just as super,” Strege said. “Everyone who has come into contact with Richie will miss him.”
