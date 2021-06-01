Richland 44 board directors in uncontested races

Two incumbents are running in uncontested races to remain directors on the Richland 44 School Board.
Richland 44’s next board election will be held Tuesday, June 8. Voting locations, open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., will include:
Richland 44 High School, 101 Main Ave. in Colfax, North Dakota
Abercrombie Community Hall, 516 Broadway in Abercrombie, North Dakota
Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St. in Christine, North Dakota
Craig Olson, school board vice president, is running for a second three-year term to represent Nansen Township, North Dakota. He is a member of the transportation and property and finance and negotiations committees. Nicole Rostad Holdman is running for a second three-year term to represent Colfax Township, North Dakota. She is a member of Richland 44’s vision and strategy, wellness and curriculum committees.
Richland 44 and its community are on a good path, the candidates said.
“Based on student outcome data and our district’s work with social-emotional learning, we were recently selected as one of two exemplars in the state of North Dakota,” Rostad Holdman said. “We were chosen by WestEd and will be featured this June in their national publication.”
Olson said he thinks the future is bright.
“We’re seeing an increase in enrollment, which we were needed. Over the last decade, we were down about 100 students. It’s a small community, but the new projects in Christine, Abercrombie and Colfax will help with revitalizing things,” Olson said.
Olson and Rostad Holdman each shared positive reviews of their first terms on the school board.
“It was a different experience than what I was used to, because you’re dealing with taxpayers and trying to figure out how to help you administration do the work it needs to do so we can help our kids be successful. I enjoyed it,” he said.
With every vote, Rostad Holdman said, she considered if it would be best for students.
“Keeping the students’ best interests as my focus makes the seemingly hard or complicated decisions become clearer and easier to answer,” she said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the administration we have leading our district.”
Each candidate spoke about recent successes.
“Combining our superintendent and high school principal positions has been a success,” Olson said. “It was worth a try and we’re finding that it’s working. We took a chance, found the right hire for the job. It helped save some money in the community and showed that positions can be combined while still ensuring the correct jobs are done.”
Rostad Holdman said she will continue advocating for smaller class sizes, which she called a huge asset.
“Educating and caring for the whole child, which includes a focus on social-emotional learning, is imperative. I supported hiring another full-time counselor so that both our elementary and junior-senior high schools would have a full-time counselor on site. I also support implementing the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) framework as recommended by our administration,” she said.
Both Olson and Rostad Holdman gave their final pitches to voters.
“I’ve enjoyed my first term on the bold and am grateful for the opportunity to serve the district again,” she said.
“I think I have done what I was elected to do and I will continue to do that if elected again,” he said.
In addition to Richland 44 High School, the district includes Richland Elementary, Abercrombie. A seven-member body, the Richland 44 board is completed by President Nathan Berseth and directors Scott Hendrickson, Todd Johnson, Jody Lingen and Amy Lee Lehmann. Dr. Britney Gandhi is both high school principal and district superintendent and Elicia Hofmann is elementary principal.
