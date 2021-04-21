Richland 44 Colts come out for prom

Thirty-nine youth from the Richland 44 School District, including these 20 young women, lived it up Saturday, April 17 in Colfax, North Dakota. "Hollywood: A Night in the Lights," the annual Richland 44 junior and senior prom, brought students together for a night of glamour and celebration.
Front from left, Dona Sepeda, Kaden Schroeder, McKenzie Johnson and Keagan Neppl danced the night away. Prior to the dance, there was a delicious meal and the enjoyable Grand March.
Prior to the dance, there was a delicious meal and the enjoyable Grand March. The post-prom event, where guests let their hair down, included a hypnotist, inflatable games, glow in the dark volleyball, and several door prize drawings.
Richland 44 is one of several school districts which held or will hold proms this spring.
Wahpeton High School’s event was Saturday, April 10. Breckenridge High School will hold its prom Saturday, May 8.
