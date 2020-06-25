The 91st and first ever virtual North Dakota State FFA Convention has concluded and Richland 44 FFA members were highly rewarded.
Congratulations to state proficiency award winners for their achievements in their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs. Parker Crooks was the state champion in agricultural education, Bret Hegseth took first in fiber/oil crop production and Kiersten Boehm was the state winner in outdoor recreation.
These applications will now advance on for national consideration. State finalists in various proficiency awards included Brock Hegseth (beef production), Kariann Sahl (landscape management), Jett Foley (poultry production) and Zachary Wulfekuhle (turfgrass management).
The Richland 44 FFA Chapter was recognized as a state finalist in the National Chapter Awards program for the 16th consecutive year and this application will also advance to national consideration.
Congratulations to members Zachariah Ringdahl and Jett Foley who earned their State FFA Degree, the highest honor given by the State FFA Association. Mikayla Lacher, Aaron Meyer, John Haverland and Caleb Boehm were also nominated for their American FFA Degree, which is the highest honor bestowed by the National FFA, and will be recognized at the National FFA Convention this October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.