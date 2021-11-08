Eight Richland 44 FFA members attended the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 27-30, 2021. This was the 94th National Convention and more than 55,000 people attended.
Kiersten Boehm competed in the National Agriscience Fair under the senior high plant science division. Her project was on the effects of LED lighting on plant growth. She earned 3rd place and an award of 500 dollars. Kalie Boehm also competed in the National Agriscience Fair with her project on alternative binders in gluten free pasta. She took 5th place.
Kiersten Boehm, Kalie Boehm, Eric Moen and Nick Wulfekuhle competed in Environmental and Natural Resources. The team took 10th place, with Kiersten Boehm, Eric Moen and Nick Wulfekuhle earning a gold rating and Kalie Boehm earning silver. This event consisted of wildlife identification, soils, water analysis, GPS, waste management team problems and presentations.
The Richland FFA Chapter received the 3-Star National Chapter Award. This was the highest rating recognized and acknowledges the chapter’s activities over the previous year.
