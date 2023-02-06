Richland 44 names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Carol Braunberger, Richland 44 High School, hugs Richland Elementary Principal Staci Schmitz, whose back is to the camera. Braunberger is the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Richland 44. Also seen is Richland 44 Superintendent and High School Principal Dr. Britney Gandhi, left.

 Photos Submitted

Two “Colt Country” citizens are being celebrated by their colleagues, children they impact and Southern Red River Valley community.

Richland School District No. 44, located in northern Richland County, North Dakota, has named its Teacher and Staff of the Year for 2023. The Teacher of the Year is Carol Braunberger, who has taught family and consumer sciences (FACS) at Richland 44 High School for the last five years. Braunberger is also Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor for the Colfax, North Dakota, school.

Richland 44 names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Carol Braunberger has taught family and consumer sciences (FACS) at Richland 44 High School for the last five years. Braunberger is also Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor for the Colfax, N.D., school.
Richland 44 names Teacher and Staff of the Year

From left, Dr. Britney Gandhi, Dawn Storbakken, the 2023 Staff of the Year winner, and Staci Schmitz. Storbakken is a paraprofessional at Richland Elementary, where Schmitz is principal. Storbakken also serves as head high school volleyball coach, bringing her in contact with Gandhi, the high school principal and district superintendent.
Richland 44 names Teacher and Staff of the Year

'It’s both the students and the staff at Richland that make every day great,' an honored Storbakken said.


Tags