Richland 44 names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Carol Braunberger, Richland 44 High School, hugs Richland Elementary Principal Staci Schmitz, whose back is to the camera. Braunberger is the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Richland 44. Also seen is Richland 44 Superintendent and High School Principal Dr. Britney Gandhi, left.
Carol Braunberger has taught family and consumer sciences (FACS) at Richland 44 High School for the last five years. Braunberger is also Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor for the Colfax, N.D., school.
From left, Dr. Britney Gandhi, Dawn Storbakken, the 2023 Staff of the Year winner, and Staci Schmitz. Storbakken is a paraprofessional at Richland Elementary, where Schmitz is principal. Storbakken also serves as head high school volleyball coach, bringing her in contact with Gandhi, the high school principal and district superintendent.
Two “Colt Country” citizens are being celebrated by their colleagues, children they impact and Southern Red River Valley community.
Richland School District No. 44, located in northern Richland County, North Dakota, has named its Teacher and Staff of the Year for 2023. The Teacher of the Year is Carol Braunberger, who has taught family and consumer sciences (FACS) at Richland 44 High School for the last five years. Braunberger is also Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor for the Colfax, North Dakota, school.
“Teaching at Richland 44 junior and senior high school embodies the rural school atmosphere backed by a totally supportive community,” Braunberger said. “Teaching, for me, has always been just as much about rapport with students and colleagues as it is knowing your content. Students don’t care what you know unless they know you care.”
Braunberger’s compassion was singled out by nominating colleagues. One individual wrote that she treats all of her students equally, wants them all to be successful, goes out of her way for them and wants the best for them.
“She is extremely dedicated and always does what is best for kids,” according to Braunberger’s nomination information.
Dr. Britney Gandhi is Richland 44’s superintendent and junior-senior high principal. Braunberger, she said, is a phenomenal teacher.
“Every day, she aims to deliver essential knowledge and skills to every student in every class. She has high expectations combined with care. Carol is highly respected within our school community and also among FACS teachers across the state. Despite her expertise and experience, Carol is always looking to learn and grow as an educator,” Gandhi said.
Gandhi is also praising Dawn Storbakken, the 2023 Staff of the Year winner. Storbakken is a paraprofessional at Richland Elementary, Abercrombie, North Dakota, where she has worked for 12 years.
“Both of these ladies give so much of themselves to the students of Richland 44, like all of our fantastic educators,” Gandhi said. “Carol and Dawn are very deserving of this honor.”
Storbakken also serves as Richland 44’s head high school volleyball coach. She expressed joy for her win.
“I am honored to be selected as the staff member of the year,” Storbakken said. “It’s both the students and the staff at Richland that make every day great.”
Richland Elementary Principal Staci Schmitz said Storbakken is a dedicated paraprofessional who builds positive relationships with the students and staff that she works with every day.
“She supports students in classrooms, supervises recess, provides reading instruction, and is often asked to alter her schedule to help cover meetings or fill in when staff are absent. Dawn inspires us all to work hard and stay positive!” Schmitz said.
Schmitz has also earned respect from her colleagues.
“Dawn has long been a key part of our staff,” according to her nomination information. “She helps so many of our students and can pivot on a dime to do whatever is needed such as being a substitute teacher or assisting other paras.”
In addition to its top teacher and staff, Richland 44 is also recognizing the school counselors. Bobbi Jo Jelinek, Richland Elementary, and Kelly Monroe, Richland 44 High School, are “helping students dream big.”
National School Counseling Week lasts through Friday, Feb. 10, and the Richland 44 community thanks Jelinek and Monroe for their impact.