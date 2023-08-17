Richland 44 offering ‘Activities for All’

Members of the Richland 44 School District's class of 2023, seen during a homecoming parade. Richland 44 is celebrating the launch of the 'Activities for All' initiative. Allowing for free participation and attendance for athletes and game spectators, it's current scheduled for just the 2023-2024 education year.

 Daily News file photo

“Activities for All,” allowing free participation and attendance for athletes and spectators of the Richland 44 School District’s regularly-scheduled games, is making its debut for 2023-2024.

The initiative is currently set for only the 2023-2024 education year, said Dr. Britney Gandhi, district superintendent and principal of Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. Later this year, there will be an evaluation to determine if Activities for All can continue for future years.



