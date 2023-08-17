Richland 44 offering ‘Activities for All’

Members of the Richland 44 School District's class of 2023, seen during a homecoming parade. Richland 44 is celebrating the launch of the 'Activities for All' initiative. Allowing for free participation and attendance for athletes and game spectators, it's current scheduled for just the 2023-2024 education year.
“Activities for All,” allowing free participation and attendance for athletes and spectators of the Richland 44 School District’s regularly-scheduled games, is making its debut for 2023-2024.
The initiative is currently set for only the 2023-2024 education year, said Dr. Britney Gandhi, district superintendent and principal of Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. Later this year, there will be an evaluation to determine if Activities for All can continue for future years.
“We are excited to see many students, families and visitors at this year’s games, including the first varsity football game (on Friday, Aug. 18),” Gandhi wrote in a letter to district families.
Activities for All is made possible thanks to donations from the Richland 44 Foundation, Richland PTO and Coltbackers, as well as businesses Colfax Meadows and Nancy Kelly Realty.
“We are excited to announce that — for this school year — all student activity passes, student participation fees, and all gate fees have been sponsored by generous donations,” Gandhi wrote. “This means that all regularly-scheduled games will be free to all attendees.”
The Richland 44 School District includes Richland Elementary School, Abercrombie, North Dakota, and Richland 44 High School, Colfax.
“I’m just so happy that everybody will be able to enjoy watching all sports free of charge,” said Lily Miranowski, an incoming junior at Richland 44 High School who served as Daily News and News Monitor’s summer 2023 intern. “It’s very cool that we’re able to do this. I’m very appreciative of it.”
Families who already paid for participation fees prior to the announcement of Activities for All will have that money transferred to their lunch account unless other arrangements are made.
Nathan Berseth, president of the Richland 44 School Board, said the district’s goal is to create opportunities for its students while eliminating possible barriers.
“Additionally, we want to provide opportunities to showcase their talents and hard work to the greater community,” Berseth said. “We think this initiative helps us accomplish that goal.”
In a Forum News Service interview, Gandhi said Activities for All allows vital support for other groups that might not get as much funding without the initiative.
“We hope to support our care groups doing concessions,” Gandhi said. “Really, that's a big piece of it. That's one of (the) biggest money makers sometimes, doing concessions, and we hope the money that (spectators) didn't spend at the gate, they would spend at concessions supporting those groups.”