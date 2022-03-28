For more than 40 years, the Richland 44 school district in northern Richland County, North Dakota, has believed that every kid deserves a fun night.
After a two-year absence, the annual PTO Fun Night fundraiser returned Friday, March 25 to the delight of Colt Country. Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota, hosted an indoor carnival that utilized the building’s two gymnasiums and provided fun for all ages.
This year’s games included Human Hungry Hippos, where participants wore vests attached to bungee cords and sought to grab the most balls from the center of an inflated playing space. There were also personal games, like beanbag and ball tossing for prizes, or more social fun, like the cakewalk.
“Our goal is to make a profit of $10,000 this year,” said Nicole Rostad Holdman, event co-chair and member of the Richland 44 School Board. “The PTO looks forward to putting that money right back toward teacher and student support. This year, we also raised donations to make sure all children could attend if cost was prohibitive because ‘Every Kid Deserves a Fun Night!’”
Several people, from the youngest students at Richland Elementary School in Abercrombie, North Dakota, to their new principal, Staci Schmitz, got to experience PTO Fun Night for the first time.
“It’s a great night tonight,” Schmitz said. “I’m seeing people from the community as well as the school.”
Due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland 44 was forced to cancel the 2020 PTO Fun Night just two weeks before the event.
“It was a heartbreaker. We are very excited to have it back again,” Rostad Holdman said.
When not playing games, guests could enjoy the community dinner. For only $10, visitors received a smoked chicken sandwich meal. The poultry was locally raised by Jen Skoog, coming from the Family Roots Farm in Christine, North Dakota.
Leading to and after the meal, guests could check out the more than $2,200 in potential raffle prizes. PTO Fun Night included three prize boards offering summer fun, a power pack, a TV quilt and other goodies.
Fun was in high supply Friday in Colfax. Guests could become a work of art by Pam Kinneberg, PiKadilly Face Painting, or see Chahinkapa Zoo’s visiting petting zoo, hosted by educator Bruce Fingerson. Richland 44’s mascot, Bolt the Colt, was also on hand to delight everybody.
Dr. Britney Gandhi, district superintendent and high school principal, came to PTO Fun Night with her family, including daughter Emersen, 2. Other happy youngsters included Paul Haymaker, 10 months, from Walcott, North Dakota, and Isaac Viele, who celebrated his fourth birthday at PTO Fun Night. Viele was especially fond of the children’s bounce house.
“It’s so nice to bring it back and have everyone together,” Gandhi said.
“The elementary kids are especially having a great time,” Rostad Holdman said. “We’ve had three grades of classes who haven’t gotten to experience this yet.”
Richland 44 is delighted by the success of PTO Fun Night.
“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into an event like this. Seeing everybody show up makes it worth all the effort,” Rostad Holdman said.
“It’s homegrown and it’s put on by our PTO. Everything you see is what they’ve done for the kids. This has become a real community event. It used to be just for elementary kids, but they’ve made it into something for everyone, young and old,” Gandhi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.