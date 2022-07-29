Richland 44 student named to ND superintendent’s cabinet

Inger Holdman, 15, an incoming 10th grader at Richland 44 High School. She is among the 25 youth on Kirsten Baesler's cabinet of North Dakota students.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Inger Holdman, 15, an incoming 10th grader at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, is among the 25 youth named to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s student cabinet.

The cabinet will have membership from throughout North Dakota, with youth ranging from incoming fourth graders to incoming high school seniors. Members will advise Superintendent Baesler on ways to strengthen the state’s K-12 education system, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) announced Tuesday, July 26.

From left, Lily Miranowski, Inger Holdman and Sydney Loff, members of their local Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). The trio recently took part in a national competition in San Diego, Calif.
Holdman's school photo. She is popular with leaders including Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44's superintendent and junior-senior high principal.
Nicole Rostad Holdman and her daughter, Inger Holdman. The women are part of a three-generation family of Richland 44 Colts. Sharon Rostad pioneered the district's home economics education.


