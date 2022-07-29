Richland 44 student named to ND superintendent’s cabinet

Inger Holdman, 15, an incoming 10th grader at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, is among the 25 youth named to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s student cabinet.
The cabinet will have membership from throughout North Dakota, with youth ranging from incoming fourth graders to incoming high school seniors. Members will advise Superintendent Baesler on ways to strengthen the state’s K-12 education system, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) announced Tuesday, July 26.
“I hope to bring more awareness for really small schools that don’t get noticed very often,” Holdman said. “I hope to bring back skills that I can use in my own community to make smaller changes that can make big differences.”
Holdman’s mother, Nicole Rostad Holdman, is a member of the Richland 44 School Board. Rostad Holdman said Inger and her fellow cabinet members have an incredible opportunity.
“She and her peers will be given the chance to practice real-world skills, especially the essential soft skills which will help them not only be successful in school and their future careers, but also grow into valuable members of their community. This experience will help Inger and the others build critical thinking and communication skills and learn how to work with a new group of people,” Nicole Rostad Holdman said.
Inger Holdman’s application to be a cabinet member included completing five essay questions. She is excited to meet Superintendent Baesler and her fellow difference-making peers.
Cabinet members will serve for 22 months beginning Monday, Aug. 1. The group’s first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16. Members will meet with Baesler every three months at the North Dakota Capitol, NDDPI stated.
Inger Holdman visited Daily News just before taking part in the Chazaq basketball tournament in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The young woman is known for her athletic and community engagement, including being part of basketball and cross country teams, a Lutheran Youth Organization chapter and BIO Girls. Holdman’s involvement with the latter group includes serving as a junior mentor and spreading the message of being and appreciating one who is “beautiful inside and out.”
“I really love getting to know the younger girls,” Holdman said.
Since the seventh grade, Holdman has been a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Earlier this summer, Holdman and friends Lily Miranowski and Sydney Loff took part in FCCLA’s national competition in San Diego, California.
“Inger is a born leader,” said Carol Braunberger, Richland 44’s family and consumer sciences teacher and FCCLA advisor. “She is smart, creative, innovative and gracious far beyond her years. She has a bright future with leadership in FCCLA.”
Holdman enjoyed her visit to San Diego, especially because it was launched by philanthropy.
“Every year, our school has ‘Colts Care Day,’” she said. “FCCLA’s project was baking monster cookies for GiGi’s Playhouse and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. We not only did the project, but let it and spoke about it (in California).”
Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44’s superintendent and junior-senior high principal, said Inger Holdman is a bright, motivated young woman with wonderful ideas.
“She will be a great representative for our school on the state superintendent’s cabinet and we can’t wait to hear all that she learns,” Gandhi said.
Being a Colt has come with lessons for Holdman.
“I have an entire community supporting me at all times,” she said. “Our school is really important to our community. Since we’re so small, we all know and appreciate each other. It’s great to have good relationships with your teachers and your peers because you know them all so well. It’s been great going to school here.”
Rostad Holdman is delighted by her daughter having the privilege of advocating for Richland County and Class B schools.
“She can share feedback from our district and swap ideas with
Superintendent Baesler and the other students in order to improve education and schools across the state. It’s wonderful that Superintendent Baesler dedicates time to the Student Cabinet,” Rostad Holdman said.
The incoming Superintendent’s Student Cabinet is North Dakota’s fifth since it was launched by Baesler in 2015. Its 25 members makes this the largest student cabinet to date.
“Since the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet program began, its members have provided me a great deal of valuable advice and opinions, and helped to shape public education policy,” Baesler stated. “They have helped build my understanding of what our students need, and to learn what is going well in our schools and what can be improved.”
Baesler shared her pride that cabinet members will be able to develop leadership, public speaking, decision making and team building skills.
“They have a chance to become our next generation of leaders,” she said.
Holdman’s family includes her brother, Jens, 11 and an incoming sixth grader, as well as her equally-involved grandma, Sharon Rostad.
“I’m a third generation Colt and my grandma taught FCS (family and consumer sciences) and started the home ec. program,” Holdman said.
Holdman awaits her opportunity to engage with Superintendent Baesler and make a difference in North Dakota, including at home.
“Small schools are a really great place for relationships with your teachers,” Holdman said. “They’re a great place to learn because you can have one-on-one help a lot more. At the same time, we lack certain academic opportunities that larger schools have. We lack AP, foreign language and art classes. I know that lots of students, including myself, would love to have the opportunity for these classes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.