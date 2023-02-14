Richland 44, Wahpeton teens local and state achievers

From left, Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary President Kim Nelson, Assistant District 5580 Gov. Blake Crosby and the local winners of the 2022 4-Way essay contest: Nick Wulfekuhle, Levi Ulven and Eric Moen. Wulfekuhle's essay went on to the district finals.

Five students attending Richland County, North Dakota, high schools had their prestigious honors announced Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Nick Wulfekuhle, a junior at Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota, was declared a finalist in Rotary District 5580’s contest for the best essays built around Rotary’s 4-Way Test. In 2022, Wulfekuhle won $200 from the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary for “Why Volunteering is Important to Building Stronger Communities” and this week, he earned an additional $150 from District 5580.

The Richland 44 High School junior wrote about 'Why Volunteering is Important to Building Stronger Communities.'
Lillian Anderson, Wahpeton High School, an Honorable Mention member of the North Dakota Academic All-State Teams.
Anika Birkelo, Wahpeton High School, an Honorable Mention member of the North Dakota Academic All-State Teams.


