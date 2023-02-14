Richland 44, Wahpeton teens local and state achievers

From left, Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary President Kim Nelson, Assistant District 5580 Gov. Blake Crosby and the local winners of the 2022 4-Way essay contest: Nick Wulfekuhle, Levi Ulven and Eric Moen. Wulfekuhle's essay went on to the district finals.
Five students attending Richland County, North Dakota, high schools had their prestigious honors announced Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Nick Wulfekuhle, a junior at Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota, was declared a finalist in Rotary District 5580’s contest for the best essays built around Rotary’s 4-Way Test. In 2022, Wulfekuhle won $200 from the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary for “Why Volunteering is Important to Building Stronger Communities” and this week, he earned an additional $150 from District 5580.
“Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary is proud of our local students and their accomplishments,” President Kim Nelson said. “This is just another of many ways our young people from our local schools are involved in service. We are proud of all their accomplishments.”
The Rotary 4-Way Test asks all to consider whether something thought, said or done is true, fair, able to build goodwill and better friendships and beneficial to all concerned. District 5580 includes North Dakota, northern Minnesota and western Ontario, Canada.
Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary also honored two other Richland 44 juniors with the 2022 4-Way essay contest. Eric Moen and Levi Ulven tied for second and each received $150. Moen wrote about “Should Schools Require and Provide Agricultural Classes?” while Ulven wrote that “The Benefits of Stem Cell Research Outweigh the Cons.”
Nelson, Wulfekuhle, Moen and Ulven gathered in Wahpeton for congratulatory photos with Assistant District 5580 Gov. Blake Crosby.
Wahpeton High School, meanwhile, is proud of two female seniors, members of the North Dakota Academic All-State Teams. Lillian Anderson and Anika Birkelo have both qualified for Honorable Mention status.
The Academic All-State Committee, in association with the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals, congratulated both young women Tuesday. The committee stated that it hoped Anderson and Birkelo would be honored during a future award ceremony at Wahpeton High School.
“Two-hundred-two high school seniors were nominated by their school principal and competed for statewide honor in both Class A and B divisions,” the committee stated. “Student selection is based on grade point averages, ACT or SAT scores, extracurricular activities, community involvement and leadership qualities.”
Members of the gold, silver and bronze teams will be awarded certificates of merit from the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals. Additionally, each member of those teams will be presented a medallion by WDAY and Forum Communications in March. The televised “Parade of Academic Champions” will take place Friday, March 10 in Fargo during the Class A Basketball Tournament and Friday, March 17 during the Class B Basketball Tournament.
Certificates of merit will be sent to members of the honorable mention team by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals. The Academic All-State Teams program is made possible thanks to the principals association, TV stations WDAY, WDAZ, KBMY, KMCY and Forum Communications Companies.