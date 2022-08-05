Purchase Access

The Richland County Board of Commissioners took closer looks at the ballot and the budget when they met Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Wahpeton.

With a 4-0 vote, the commissioners approved a preliminary 2023 budget. Richland County, North Dakota will levy a total of 95.44 mills, down from the total of 98.44 mills levied for and in 2022.



