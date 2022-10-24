Richland board discuss carbon pipeline

The Richland County Board of Commissioners has had a longstanding position on the Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture, transportation and storage pipeline.
“We’re not cutting roads to (facilitate) this pipe,” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The commissioners, in what ended up being the first of two meetings they held the week of Monday, Oct. 17, discussed the pipeline project’s progress.
With a 5-0 vote in March 2022, the Richland County commissioners passed a resolution officially opposing use of eminent domain by Summit Carbon Solutions within Richland County for the Midwest Carbon Express project. Since then, the county board has received updates from Summit but has not been officially involved with either the company or local landowners.
Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said he expected Summit Carbon Solutions would soon submit permits to him. Prior to the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting, Summit announced its application for a pipeline permit in North Dakota.
“Summit announced its application with the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Monday, Oct. 17, setting in motion the process for finalizing the route and taking public comment,” Forum News Service reported.
Also on Monday, Oct. 17, Summit said it had signed easement agreements with more than 500 North Dakota landowners. The agreements account for 160 total miles of the proposed pipeline route in North Dakota and 130,000 acres of the proposed sequestration site according to the company.
“Since we announced our project last year, Summit Carbon Solutions has been committed to working in partnership with landowners, stakeholders, and communities to drive growth in North Dakota’s two most important industries – agriculture and energy,” Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank said. “Securing partnerships with more than 500 North Dakota landowners reflects that commitment and the growing support for making investments today that will support economic growth long-term.”
The project is not completely unopposed in the southern Red River Valley, however. A meeting organized by Citizens Concerned on CO2 Pipeline Safety is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW in Fergus falls, Minnesota.
Back in Richland County, commissioners are monitoring the situation but maintaining their stance of not interfering with personal negotiations between landowners and Summit. At the same time, the commissioners also know the important of fulfilling all permitting requirements.
“I wouldn’t waste a lot of time approving a (local) permit until they get a permit from the PSC,” Commissioner Nathan Berseth told Sedler. “Why jump through all the hoops and use up your time if they can’t get it from the PSC?”
According to Blank, Summit is building on its momentum. The company said it will partner “with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest to develop the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.”
“Through a nearly $900 million investment in North Dakota alone, these partners will be able to sell their product at a premium in the growing number of markets that have adopted low carbon fuel standards,” Summit stated.
The company also announced it would invest “an average of $81 million during construction in each of the counties where the project is located.”
“Those dollars will flow back to hotels, restaurants, hardware stores and other local businesses to generate ongoing economic growth,” Summit stated. “After construction, according to a study by global accounting leader Ernst & Young, the Summit Carbon Solutions project will contribute an average of $465,000 in new property taxes annually to every North Dakota county where the project is located, helping communities support critical local priorities such as schools, road construction, public safety, and more.”
The next regularly scheduled Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the county courthouse in Wahpeton.
