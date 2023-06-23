The Richland County Board of Commissioners, as of Friday, June 23, has neither supported nor spoken against the idea of North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley investigating the investors of a planned carbon capture, transportation and storage pipeline.
For more than a year, the board has not been officially involved with either Summit Carbon Solutions or landowners that would be impacted by the Midwest Carbon Express pipeline. The board’s last significant action on the project was unanimously voting in March 2022 to officially oppose Summit using eminent domain within the county for the pipeline.
Richland County’s consistent stance has led to some controversy. The board’s last meeting, held Tuesday, June 20, included nearly 40 minutes of discussion over whether Richland needs to endorse an investigation. The meeting was attended by a handful of valley residents and Charlie Adams, Summit’s manager of agriculture and stakeholder relations.
Wrigley said Monday, June 19 that he would not be immediately investigating the investors, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The attorney general said a request from state lawmakers doesn’t meet the necessary requirements.
Commissioners in Burleigh County, North Dakota, are considering a resolution preventing the recording of easements in the county for company’s under investigation by the state attorney general’s office, the Tribune reported. The proposal came following discussion over whether investment in Midwest Carbon Express was coming from foreign countries including China.
Back in Wahpeton, Richland County commissioners, attending residents and Adams had dialogue on topics including the pipeline, investors and the board’s due diligence.
“I’ve just presented 176 signed petitions that we gathered in a week,” said Rose Dotzenrod, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Dotzenrod acknowledged that not all 176 signees are Richland County residents. It is her understanding that a lot of them are landowners and/or heirs.
“In accordance with the information we’ve received from our state’s attorney, once a commission requests that the ownership of a company be requested by the AG, that’s done and they have to do it,” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said Tuesday. “From my perspective, I feel like if we make the motion to direct the AG to do this, it would be redundant.”
“What it would show from the Richland County commission is that you’re concerned about the landowners of Richland County and that you are concerned as well as Burleigh and Emmons County,” Dotzenrod said. “We’re asking for your support for the concern of the landowners who signed these petitions.”
The Richland County Board of Commissioners has shown support for the landowners, Ehlert said, backed up by his peers. Ehlert cited the resolution opposing eminent domain. Dotzenrod said she appreciated the resolution.
“For me, I look at it as (not wanting to) bog down the AG’s office with additional requests to do an investigation that’s already been requested,” Ehlert said.
Comments from Todd McMichael, a landowner in the northern Red River Valley, implied that there is strength in numbers.
“We feel (that) if only one county does this request and with the way the governor is about this pipeline, that there will be some loophole (against investigating),” McMichael said.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 in the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.