Richland board votes to request investigation of Summit owners

With a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved requesting an investigation into the ownership of Summit Carbon Solutions.
The Richland board’s vote, made in Hankinson, North Dakota, came after nearly 20 minutes of discussion. Less than 10 people attended Tuesday’s meeting specifically for the ownership topic. While it was on the floor, commissioners attempted to keep the discussion focused.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, chairman of the board, appeared to share the feelings of his peers when he spoke to Rose Dotzenrod, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
“I personally feel like your avenue should be with the (North Dakota Public Service Commission) and not necessarily with this board,” Ehlert said. “The board has made this clear, that we oppose the utilization of eminent domain.”
The commissioners voted to approve submitting a request to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to investigate Summit Carbon Solutions. The planned Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline would include routes in Cass, Richland, Sargent, Emmons and Burleigh counties, North Dakota, among other locations.
Opponents of Midwest Carbon Express as it is currently planned are concerned over factors including the possible use of eminent domain to further the project. Eminent domain is “the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation.”
Discussion between Commissioners Perry Miller and Nathan Berseth indicated that neither was aware of eminent domain having been utilized to date to further the pipeline in Richland County. Later in the meeting, Jeanne Lugert, Wyndmere, said eminent domain was “threatened” when two other pipelines reached that community.
“But it wasn’t utilized, correct?” Ehlert asked.
“No, because under the threat, they signed,” Lugert said.
Earlier in the meeting, Berseth reminded all present that without eminent domain, it is just a matter of landowners exercising their rights.
“If eminent domain’s not used, it’s up to a landowner to choose if they want to engage with another party. That’s between them. If eminent domain’s going to be forced upon them, they should have a right to know (all parties involved),” Berseth said.
Ehlert noted that Summit has provided the names of five investment groups. He confirmed from Dotzenrod that she is interested in “who belongs to those five investment groups.”
“The only reason we are here today is because (Summit Chief Operating Officer) Jimmy Powell refused to answer questions regarding who owns Summit Carbon,” Dotzenrod said a few moments earlier.
Miller was the only Richland representative voting against requesting an investigation. Affirmative votes do not necessarily indicate confidence in an investigation. In June, Wrigley said he would “not immediately” investigate Summit’s investors, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Charlie Adams, an agriculture and stakeholder relations manager with Summit Carbon Solutions, attended but did not speak at Tuesday’s meeting. The event included several exchanges between Dotzenrod and Miller, including over a petition submitted to commissioners. She said it was written by “a collaboration of people.”
“It was a collaboration of people,” Dotzenrod reiterated after Miller and Ehlert both asked if a lawyer was involved.
“So, in the spirit of knowing who the owners of Summit are, give me some of the names in the collaboration,” Miller said.
“I am not at liberty to disclose other people’s names,” Dotzenrod said.
Earlier in the meeting, Miller disputed claims made at previous Richland County board meetings. This led to renewed discussion of one of those claims — whether or not Powell testified at the last in a series of PSC hearings — among Miller, Rose Dotzenrod and Dan Dotzenrod.
“Your credibility is taking some hits here when we’re getting misinformation,” Miller said to Rose Dotzenrod about claims including pipeline placement and how many legal resources Summit utilizes. “(It’s) not necessarily from you, but from your group.”
“I hesitate to call it ‘my group,’ because we are independent landowners and citizens. Everyone has a right to their opinion and I am presenting new information and I have have been very on point and I do not feel that I have misrepresented anything,” Rose Dotzenrod said.
Shortly after, Dotzenrod reiterated her point.
“Summit Carbon made a deliberate choice to not testify regarding ownership, and that is not misrepresenting anything,” she said.
Daily News has reached out to Summit Carbon Solutions for its response to claims made in Richland County and Wilkin County, Minnesota. A response was not available as of press time.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners will hold their next meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Wahpeton.