Richland board votes to request investigation of Summit owners

A billboard for Summit Carbon Solutions, located outside Foxhome, Minn. The Richland County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday, Aug. 1, to request that North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley investigate Summit’s ownership. There is no guarantee than an investigation will happen.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

With a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved requesting an investigation into the ownership of Summit Carbon Solutions.

The Richland board’s vote, made in Hankinson, North Dakota, came after nearly 20 minutes of discussion. Less than 10 people attended Tuesday’s meeting specifically for the ownership topic. While it was on the floor, commissioners attempted to keep the discussion focused.



Tags