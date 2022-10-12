Richland candidates questioned, speak at Hankinson forum

Candidates for the Richland County Board of Commissioners and sheriff position spoke at a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson, N.D. From left, incumbent Commissioners Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert, commissioner candidate Terry Goerger, Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Deputy Jason Weber and one of the event's organizers, Bob Wurl.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Department protocol and personal integrity were among the topics that Richland County’s sheriff candidates were asked to comment on at a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson, North Dakota.

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber are each running for a four-year term to succeed retiring Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ruhl and Weber were among the 11 Richland County and North Dakota District 25 candidates speaking at the forum, which was broadcast live by 3 Borders Sports Network. The forum can be seen in its entirety on YouTube as “Meet The Candidates (10/10/22).”

Meet The Candidates - North Dakota District 25 Senate and House Candidates - Richland County Commissioner Candidates - Richland County Sheriff Candidates - Special Thanks to Minn-Kota Ag Products and Lincoln State Bank of Hankinson for helping make this event possible.
Richland County Deputy Jason Weber speaks as forum moderator Rollie Lipp, North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod and incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick listen.
Richland County Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl speaks at a Monday, Oct. 10 candidate forum. Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber are each seeking a four-year term as Richland County's next sheriff.


