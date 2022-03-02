The Wahpeton Fire Department was among those responding to a Tuesday evening fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton. An individual entered the center’s lobby area at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sheriff Larry Leshovsky stated. Shortly after, a fire occurred in that same lobby area, which is located near the rear entrance of the Richland County Courthouse.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Dakota Bureau of Investigation and Richland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Tuesday, March 1 evening fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in Wahpeton.
An individual entered the center’s lobby area at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sheriff Larry Leshovsky stated. Shortly after, a fire occurred in that same lobby area, which is located near the rear entrance of the Richland County Courthouse.
“The incident caused moderate damage to that (lobby) area and smoke throughout the building,” Leshovsky said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, Wahpeton Police Department, North Dakota State College of Science Police, BCI and Wahpeton Fire Department, responded to the scene. The LEC is located at the corner of Third Avenue North and Fourth Street North near downtown Wahpeton and a makeshift perimeter of emergency vehicles was established along the center and courthouse property.
“The scene was secured by law enforcement,” Leshovsky said. “A search for suspects was completed immediately following the incident, with no suspects being found.”
Law enforcement also conducted searches of both the LEC and courthouse, securing both buildings. During the incident, Richland County Jail corrections officers removed all inmates from the corrections facility to a secured area.
“Arrangements were (soon) made to move all inmates to other corrections facilities in Cass and Barnes counties as a precautionary measure,” Leshovsky said.
The transported inmates were expected to return Wednesday, March 2 to the Richland County Jail. Street closure signs remained standing in the LEC vicinity Wednesday morning.
At least three members of the Richland County Board of Commissioners were on the scene Tuesday evening: Tim Campbell, Perry Miller and Nathan Berseth, the board’s president.
“Last night’s occurrence is very concerning for not only the welfare of our county employees and property but also for our residents,” Berseth said. “While the ongoing investigation continues, we are limited as to what we can state at this time.”
Nevertheless, Berseth said he can talk about the “outstanding coordination” of law enforcement officials along with the Wahpeton Fire Department and Richland County Emergency Management.
“Swift action ensured the safety of our residents and relocation of our inmate population,” Berseth said.
