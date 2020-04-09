Richland commissioners accept chip seal bids

With a 5-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners accepted all bids for a highway department project.
Commissioners held their Tuesday, April 7 meeting telephonically and by videoconference. It included the opening of bids for a chip seal project.
The chip seal project will affect Richland County Road 4 from North Dakota Highway 18, 12 miles east to County Road 1. Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler estimated the project would cost $525,621.
Bids are as follows:
Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation, St. Joseph, Minnesota — $316,773.46
Bituminous Paving Inc., Odessa, Minnesota — $384.541.10
Morris Sealcoat and Trucking Inc., Morris, Minnesota — $329,906.46
Pearson Brothers Inc., Hanover, Minnesota — $298,042
After accepting the chip seal bids, the commissioners approved a bid from TrueNorth Steel for culvert prices for 2020.
The commissioners also voted 5-0 to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) to use Richland County Road 16 from North Dakota Highway 127 to the Bois de Sioux River Bridge as a detour route for Minnesota Highway 55. Should there be any damage to the county road, it would be repaired after construction.
North Dakota’s primary election, allowing voters to determine candidates in the November general election, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9. The primary election will be held by mail.
Richland County residents should expect a ballot application coming from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. Once they’ve filled out and returned the application, they are set to receive a primary ballot from the Richland County Auditor’s office.
Concluding the meeting, Commissioner Sid Berg thanked all county departments for the hard work and adjustments they’ve taken on in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Richland County Public Health and administrator Michelle Eberhardt were singled out for their professionalism and communication, departments including Richland County’s administration and the sheriff’s office were also praised.
“It’s a very touchy situation,” Berg said. “People are nervous. Some are scared. We have to continue to maintain our social distancing. If you see people who aren’t social distancing, remind them that they should be doing so.”
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
