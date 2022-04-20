With unanimous votes, the Richland County Board of Commissioners accepted six total bids for a chip seal coating project and a bituminous overlay project.
Bids were made public when the commissioners met Tuesday, April 19 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler presided over the bid opening.
The first project, the chip sealing, will take place on County Roads 2, 3, 10 and 81. A total of approximately 58 miles will be coated.
• Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp., St. Cloud, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $2,893,539.34
• Morris Sealcoat & Trucking, Morris, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $2,555,236.77
• The engineer’s estimate, Sedler said, was $2,596,000
Chip sealing will be completed by Oct. 1, 2022, Sedler said. Shortly after, he presided over the bid opening for the bituminous overlay and incidentals project, to take place on County Road 3 from State Highway 11 to County Road 10, or approximately 5 miles total.
Four bids and the engineer’s estimate were announced.
• Central Specialties Incorporated, Alexandria, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,574,965.70
• Knife River Materials, Bemidji, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,576,519.10
• Mark Sand & Gravel Co., Fergus Falls, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,543,273.10
• R.J. Zavoral and Sons, Inc., East Grand Forks, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,568,740.45
• The engineer’s estimate, Sedler said, was $1,722,120
Bituminous overlay and incidentals are also expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2022.
Commissioner Perry Miller attended Tuesday’s meeting by conference call.
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.