Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

With unanimous votes, the Richland County Board of Commissioners accepted six total bids for a chip seal coating project and a bituminous overlay project.

Bids were made public when the commissioners met Tuesday, April 19 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler presided over the bid opening.

The first project, the chip sealing, will take place on County Roads 2, 3, 10 and 81. A total of approximately 58 miles will be coated.

• Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp., St. Cloud, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $2,893,539.34

• Morris Sealcoat & Trucking, Morris, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $2,555,236.77

• The engineer’s estimate, Sedler said, was $2,596,000

Chip sealing will be completed by Oct. 1, 2022, Sedler said. Shortly after, he presided over the bid opening for the bituminous overlay and incidentals project, to take place on County Road 3 from State Highway 11 to County Road 10, or approximately 5 miles total.

Four bids and the engineer’s estimate were announced.

• Central Specialties Incorporated, Alexandria, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,574,965.70

• Knife River Materials, Bemidji, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,576,519.10

• Mark Sand & Gravel Co., Fergus Falls, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,543,273.10

• R.J. Zavoral and Sons, Inc., East Grand Forks, Minnesota, entered a total base bid of $1,568,740.45

• The engineer’s estimate, Sedler said, was $1,722,120

Bituminous overlay and incidentals are also expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2022.

Commissioner Perry Miller attended Tuesday’s meeting by conference call.

The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 in Wahpeton.



Tags

Load comments