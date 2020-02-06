Richland commissioners accept courthouse grant

With a 5-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners is accepting a grant for improvements to the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
Richland County, North Dakota, will receive $628,115.18 to assist in the construction of a central point of entry for security. The new entrance will connect the courthouse to the adjacent Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
The single entrance will allow Richland County Jail personnel to directly transport inmates to the courthouse. Presently, inmates have to transported from building to building.
There will be a single entrance on the courthouse’s northern side, according to paperwork from the Court Facilities Improvement Advisory Committee.
The completed central entrance project is expected to cost $1.2 million. Richland County was asking the improvement committee for 75 percent of the cost and received about 50 percent, commissioners learned Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“There are some funds available,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said. “We have approximately $173,000 in our capital improvements fund and an additional $61,000 in our special assessment fund.”
Richland County will need to levy for the additional project balance. Their plan is to levy one mill for approximately four years.
Earlier in the meeting, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht also gave information about a Jan. 19, 2020 fire south of Fairmount, North Dakota. Two residential trailers and a garage were affected by the fire and one of the residents was able to receive assistance from the American Red Cross. Commissioner Tim Campbell was on the scene, as were fire departments from Fairmount, Hankinson and Great Bend, North Dakota.
Preparations are underway for the spring flooding season, the commissioners learned. Lambrecht asked for the issue of an emergency declaration, which was approved with a 5-0 vote. Sandbag filling is expected to begin soon.
“I’m just prepping us for the worse, which hopefully we won’t have,” Lambrecht said.
Taxpayers should know about a discount on 2019 taxes due, Richland County Treasurer Sarah Erickson said.
“As Feb. 15, 2020 is a Saturday and Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 is a state holiday, any 2019 property taxes paid in full on or before Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 will be allowed the 5 percent discount,” Erickson stated on the county website.
If payment is mailed, it must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Feb. 18.
“The North Dakota Century Code provides a 5 percent discount if property taxes and special assessment installments are paid in full on or before Feb. 15 of each year,” Erickson continued. “If a apartment date falls on a day when county offices are closed, (the code) allows the payment of the tax on the day following without the loss of the discount.”
Checks must be made payable to the Richland County Treasurer. The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and is located at the Richland County Courthouse.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert participated in Tuesday’s meeting by conference call.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
