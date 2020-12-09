Richland commissioners discuss new hires, vacation time

The Tuesday, Dec. 8 Richland County Commission meeting began with the swearing in of newly-elected Commissioner Perry Miller and returning Commissioner Tim Campbell.
Campbell was confirmed as chair of the commission, while Commissioner Nathan Berseth was confirmed as vice chair.
Kayla Carlson was approved as the Richland County public health director. Carlson was previously an NDSU extension agent in Richland County, North Dakota.
“It’s good to be back. My passion really is public health, that’s what my master's is in, so I’m excited to be back in the public health realm and doing some public health work,” Carlson said.
Sandy Fossum, Richland County's current director of tax equalization, was offered the position of county auditor by the commission.
Clint Arndt of Hankinson and current township ward and former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-District 26, applied for a seat on the Richland County Water Resource Board. Arndt was selected by the commission for the seat.
“I’ve been involved with most of the drainage in that part of the county. I just think the water board needs a little representation from the south end of the county. I don’t think it could hurt to have a different perspective,” Arndt said.
Commissioner Berseth agreed that having a different geographic perspective on the board was important.
Discussion regarding six Richland County employees' vacation time was tabled for another meeting. Commissioner Sid Berg motioned to extend the employees' vacation time for use during the first quarter of 2021. The motion was not seconded and was tabled for later discussion.
The county employees have remaining vacation time as the new year approaches. The vacation time could not be reasonably spent before the year concludes, current Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
The concern is that county employees have been unable to use their vacation time due to increased workloads caused by COVID-19.
The commission has several options for the vacation time including letting it roll over into 2021, letting it expire or paying it out.
Hage said the cost of paying out the remaining vacation time would total approximately $15,000.
“I really want the board to consider the vacation issue, it is something our people need to know that we care for them and respect and support them. We just can’t say you’re going to lose all this time,” Berg said.
Berseth suggested a discussion with the employees to determine whether increased workload from COVID-19 was the reason for remaining vacation time before a decision was made.
The decision to approve four liquor licenses was scheduled for the commissions next meeting following discussion about fee reduction for the licenses. Current fees for a liquor license are $50 for beer and $750 for liquor.
“Is there something we can do in the way of waiving the fees this year or making them small just a gesture of good faith by the government?” Miller said.
Miller said one of the businesses applying was struggling because of COVID-19 and a reduction in fees or waiving them would help the business and other struggling businesses.
The topic sparked a larger discussion on the price of obtaining a liquor license in Richland County.
“Why do we charge what we charge?” Berseth said.
The next Richland County Commission meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 15.
