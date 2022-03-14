Friday, April 1 is the launch date of the North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACO) geographic information system (GIS) program. A review of the program was among the agenda items when leaders from Richland, Ransom, Sargent, LaMoure and Dickey counties met Thursday, March 10 in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
While the five-county meeting was different from a regular meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners, the Wyndmere event did include a majority of board members. Commissioners Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Perry Miller attended Thursday’s meeting. Commissioners Tim Campbell and Rollie Ehlert were absent.
“(Counties can) better serve citizens across several areas, including emergency services, tax assessments, addressing and a host of road-related activities like route efficiency of plows and addressing,” Jeff Eslinger of NDACO’s news department wrote prior to the meeting. “As with other programs, the need for GIS assistance came to the association’s attention over time from our member counties.”
Jason Horning, who coordinated the development of a GIS database for use in North Dakota’s Next Generation (NG) 9-1-1 system, joined NDACO Executive Director Terry Traynor for the meeting.
“We’re looking at a cost of $3,375 (per county) per year for this service,” Horning said. “Look at it. Decide if it’s for you, that’s great. If it’s not, maybe it will be down the road. It’s a new technical kind of program and there’s a lot of potential. It’s really going to come down to what your needs are.”
Prior to Horning’s presentation, County Employer Group (CEG) Safety Specialist Patrick Engelhart spoke on the Plan-Do-Study-Act (PDSA) cycle for rapid improvement. This method can be implemented with the ANSI Z10 standard, recognized by the American Society of Safety Professionals for improving employee safety, reduction of workplace risks and creation of better working conditions.
“Management and leadership have to be involved in safety,” Engelhart said. “That’s at every level of management and leadership.”
Having good oversight of county safety management, loss control and risk management programs is incumbent upon leaders. Several counties in North Dakota are struggling amid increased usage of workers compensation insurance and rising vehicle insurance rates, Engelhart said.
There are four things that can be done to improve safety, reduce the number of insurance claims and also keep people from getting hurt on the job, Engelhart said. They are:
• communicate commitment to safety and health
• defining program goals, including examining what needs to change, whether it’s car accidents or slips, trips and falls in the parking lot
• allocating resources, which Engelhart acknowledged can be a challenge in the face of budget and personnel limitations
• expect performance, including meeting and maintaining standards
“This means asking questions, never turning a blind eye, asking about procedure and leading from the front,” Engelhart said.
Members of the Richland County Board of Commissioners were expected to attend three meetings over the course of a one-week span beginning Thursday, March 10.
A special board meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, March 14 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. The meeting’s lone agenda item was discussion of the proposed solar farm project in Colfax Township, North Dakota. Daily News and News Monitor’s next editions will include coverage of that event.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners’ next regularly-scheduled meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Agenda items include:
• John Anderson discussing heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC)
• Sheriff Larry Leshovsky regarding Richland County Sheriff’s Office vehicles
• North Dakota state Sen. Jason Heitkamp of the now-redistricted District 26 sharing the plan for a new bypass around Wahpeton
• the Richland County Highway Department opening bids for culvert work
• Todd McMichael, Fargo, regarding Summit Carbon Solutions’ “Midwest Carbon Express” carbon capture and storage project; McMichael is not speaking on behalf of the project
Coverage of that meeting will also be included in the next editions of Daily News and News Monitor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.