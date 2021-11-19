Representation in politics, especially locally, is best achieved by individuals running and getting elected and not governing bodies setting quotas, according to current county leaders.
That’s the consensus the five-member Richland County Board of Commissioners reached Tuesday, Nov. 16. The board meeting was held less than two weeks before a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 hearing on possible redistricting within Richland County, North Dakota.
“This is a solution in search of a problem,” Commissioner Perry Miller said. “It’s not a problem.”
Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum explained the three possible outcomes. In one situation, Richland County would have districts which at least one county commissioner would need to live in and be voted into office by its residents. An alternative idea is having commissioners live in their representative districts but serve at-large members and be eligible for votes from all county residents.
Should either of the two proposals fail, the county board would keep its current organization of all at-large members not required to live in any specific region and eligible for votes from all county residents.
The redistricting board will decide on whether or not districts are established, Fossum said. By statute, its members consist of Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer, Richland County Commission Chairman Tim Campbell, Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, representing the current largest-populated city, Supervisor Chris McDonald, Helendale Township, North Dakota, representing townships, and former Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson, Wyndmere, North Dakota, representing the county’s lesser-populated cities. Fossum will attend the redistricting meeting as an ex officio member, presenting information.
“You’re going to have five people sitting up here, only focused on fighting — it’s going to be like Congress, they’re only going to fight for their district,” Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
Campbell said he feels creating districts also creates problems. Barring an expansion of the commission board, there would be the likelihood of most of the five seats going to representation from Wahpeton since it is the county’s largest city.
The commissioners acknowledged the current lack of representation from western Richland County, including the cities of Wyndmere and Lidgerwood. Commissioners Sid Berg and Berseth reside in Colfax, North Dakota, Campbell resides in Fairmount, North Dakota, and commissioners Rollie Ehlert and Miller reside in Wahpeton. Still, the board reiterated its feelings that finding and electing candidates, not districting, is the way to go.
“Just because one time a western candidate doesn’t get elected doesn’t mean that you have to throw 40 years of non-districts out the window,” Berseth said. “I’d also ask, tell me what is being underserved in the western part of the county that was being served before? Tell me that.”
Richland County Engineer Jesse Sedler updated the commissioners on the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds determined during the North Dakota Legislature’s recent special session.
A total of $100 million in funding was originally going to be provided for counties. This subsequently became $25 million to the state department of transportation for bridge funding and $75 million among counties, with allocations being determined based on an Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute needs study. Richland County is expected to receive approximately $2.91 million, a fee with limited potential.
“The money that we’re going to get is money that’s going to allow us to do some maintenance,” Ehlert said.
“We won’t be adding anything or really improving anything. It’s just going to be maintaining what we have,” Sedler said.
Earlier in November, the commissioners’ chambers hosted a ceremony for Vietnam War veteran Al Collins. The 73-year-old, discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1971, belatedly received nine military awards including the Purple Heart. The commissioners’ meeting included a recap of the ceremony and comments from Richland County Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter.
“It was really important and healing for Al,” Vetter said. “This was a really nice ceremony and I could tell he was impressed by the number of county employees who showed up. ‘Mary, where did all these people come from?’ he asked. ‘I’ve never felt so important in all my life.’”
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Richland County Courthouse. The redistricting hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 in the lower level of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
