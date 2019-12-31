Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a four-part series previewing 2020. Possible changes to the Wahpeton City Council and how North Dakota’s congressional delegation is preparing for a national election year will all be examined in upcoming articles.
“What do you think was the biggest success for Richland County in 2019? What would you like to see in 2020?”
Commissioner Nathan Berseth: When we approved the budget, we had to look at our mills and dropped them slightly, in these times when farmers are struggling. That would be a success and so would be creating the housing budget in the Jobs Development Authority (JDA). We were able to utilize that (budget) in 2019.
Housing is my top priority for the new year. We talk about cutting mills, but if we don’t have that tax base — we can create it with more people. It’s like spreading things out on a four peg table rather than a three peg table. Housing, by far, is my No. 1 goal for 2020.
Commissioner Tim Campbell: Like Nathan said, we worked with the budget. We also worked with our county employees. We commissioned a pay study that we looked at and then we had to keep everyone happy within the budget that we have. That’s difficult sometimes.
My biggest concern for 2020 is mental health. It’s a very big expense for us. I’m concerned about it. With one call, we have dispatch, we have the sheriff’s office, we have social service, we’ve got the health department, we’ve got the jail, we’ve got restitution, corrections officers, the state’s attorney’s office, the veterans service office. That’s nine departments that can be affected by one call. Mental health is very important to me.
Commissioner Sid Berg: Our departments are getting together more. They’re working together more to make things run smoother, not just in the offices but throughout the county.
I look at our roads — we’ve made great progress with our roads and I strive to continue to get solar flashing stop signs. They’re for the important locations, like intersections we’ve had issues with. I want to continue that, keeping our roads safe.
We’re hoping that 2020 will be the end of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority and the F-M Diversion issue. Hopefully this next year will be the end of the issue. It’s been an eight-year issue that we’ve dealt with in the county and we want to get it taken care of.
Commissioner Dan Thompson: (smiling) My thoughts are all negative. (The commissioners laugh) No, no — my main points have all been hit on already. Safety is No. 1 and we’ve got roads that are barely passable in the springtime.
I think we’ve made a major start with tiling some of our county roads and I think that’s going to continue and be a real positive effort. It’s not a cheap deal, but it turns a road from impassable to passable.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert: I would echo what everyone’s said. We made an effort to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollar. Obviously, we need to do that moving forward as well. We’re fortunate to have some great employees.
Next year, I think we need to all be conscious of this possible flood situation that we face. I think we’ve got to be prepared to help (Emergency Manager) Brett Lambrecht and make sure that we’ve got everything we need in place. It’s making sure that life and property are protected.
I’d also like to see us improve inter-department communications. They can make things go so smoothly and lack of them can cripple departments.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
