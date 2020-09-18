Richland County Communications wants to keep its operations local. The department is seeking at least one more communications and 911 specialist, Manager Jill Breuer said Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Breuer informed the Richland County Board of Commissioners about a recent attempt to hire new employees. There were applicants, she said, but no one came to the county Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton, to continue the hiring process.
Commissioners speculated that potential employees are willing to wait and see if they’ll receive additional COVID-19 relief rather than seriously pursue a new career. That’s concerning for Breuer and the communications department.
“Not counting myself, we have nine people currently employed,” Breuer said. “We’re seeking a 10th person. As manager, I fill in as needed. So does my assistant. She’s actually been filling in a lot. We’re trying not to overwork our staff.”
During the commission meeting, discussion briefly turned to the idea of using Bismarck-based State Radio for emergency communications. State Radio has occasionally come up as a potential alternative for Richland County Communications.
“We want to keep it local because we have specialists who grew up here or have moved here. They know the area, know the towns and know the people,” Breuer said.
Local communications and 911 specialists work closely with volunteer emergency employees, Breuer said. There’s an ease of communication that can improve response in an emergency situation.
Specialists would answer all incoming emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatch appropriate responders to calls and ensure the responder’s safety.
“Candidates must have good communications skills, good people skills, be able to multitask and work as part of a team and independently. Extensive on the job training is provided along with continuing education,” Breuer said.
Anyone who has been charged with a felony or class A or B misdemeanor is ineligible for the job. Candidates must be fingerprinted, participate in pre-employment testing and pass a criminal background check.
“We do work holidays and weekends on a rotation,” Breuer said. “The position tends to be shifted. You may start off working nights even though you trained in the day.”
For information about salary and benefits and the application process, contact Richland County Human Resources at 701-642-7704. An application must be completed and can be emailed. Screening will being Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
“We’re looking for somebody who wants to help people,” Breuer said.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. in the basement of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.
