Richland County barn total loss after Thursday fire

A small barn was declared a total loss following a Thursday, Aug. 12 fire at 17430 County Road 28 in Colfax, North Dakota. 

A woman reported the barn fire around 1:12 p.m., and the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Christine Fire Department and Colfax Fire Department responded to the incident, according to a press release. 

The firemen were able to extinguish the fire, however the structure was a total loss. No injuries were reported, the release stated. 

Tags

Load comments