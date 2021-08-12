Richland County barn total loss after Thursday fire

A small barn was declared a total loss following a Thursday, Aug. 12 fire at 17430 County Road 28 in Colfax, North Dakota.
A woman reported the barn fire around 1:12 p.m., and the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Christine Fire Department and Colfax Fire Department responded to the incident, according to a press release.
The firemen were able to extinguish the fire, however the structure was a total loss. No injuries were reported, the release stated.
