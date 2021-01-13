Richland County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new COVID-19 case and 27 active cases Wednesday, Jan. 13. The county dropped to No. 14 from No. 12 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
The one new case is down from the four new cases confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. The 27 active cases are down from the 32 confirmed Tuesday.
Ransom County, North Dakota, confirmed 28 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, coming in at No. 13 for the state. Traill County, North Dakota, confirmed 24 active cases and came in at No. 15.
North Dakota confirmed 227 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 248 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,749 active COVID-19 cases, down from Tuesday’s 1,763 active cases.
Seventy-two individuals were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 70 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 172 new COVID-19 recoveries Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 185 recoveries.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Wednesday, NDDoH reported. They include a woman in her 50s from Rolette County, North Dakota, and a woman in her 60s from Stutsman County, North Dakota. North Dakota has had 1,357 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
Richland County has had 1,601 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,559 recoveries and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last such death was confirmed approximately one month ago, in mid-December 2020. Four new recoveries were confirmed Wednesday.
North Dakota has had 95,135 positive COVID-19 cases and 92,029 recoveries to date. Wednesday’s active cases statewide included 385 among ages 20-29 and 265 among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
As of Wednesday, NDDoH has confirmed 20 COVID-19 or related deaths for January 2021, compared to 273 for December 2020. A record 494 COVID-19 deaths occurred in November 2020. More than 870 of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths have been among ages 80 or older.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 42 cases; Ward County, 29 cases; Burleigh County, 26 cases; Rolette County, 22 cases; and Morton County, 15 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 359 cases; Burleigh County, 209 cases; Ward County, 171 cases; Grand Forks County, 151 cases; and Williams County, 92 cases.
More than 37.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. More than 50.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.