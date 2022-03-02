Richland County confirms 23rd local COVID-19 death
Courtesy NDDoH

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed its 23rd COVID-19 or related death to date Wednesday, March 2. The county last confirmed a COVID-19 death Saturday, Feb. 26.

Five new deaths were confirmed statewide Wednesday, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll to 2,199 individuals. North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data indicates that the new deceased included one each from Cass, Emmons, Mountrail, Richland and Traill counties, North Dakota. The five included two individuals aged 80 or older, two individuals aged 60-69 and one aged 30-39.

Richland County’s last local COVID-19 death was among five confirmed Saturday. The deceased that day included two individuals ages 80 and older and one each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age groups. In addition to Richland County’s one death, there were two in Burleigh County, North Dakota, and one each in Grand Forks and Stark counties, North Dakota.

Two new deaths were also confirmed statewide Tuesday, March 1 in North Dakota, both in the 70-79 age group. The deceased included one each from Cass and Morton counties, North Dakota.

Richland County dropped to nine active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with one new case. There were also three new COVID-19 recoveries. To date, 62.5 percent of eligible country residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 62 percent completed a primary vaccine series.

