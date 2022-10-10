Richland County deputy praised for assisting Wahpeton police

Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Justin O'Hara and his K-9 partner, Bruno the German Shepherd.

 Courtesy Justin O’Hara

A Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being praised by officials with the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Board of Commissioners for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Deputy Justin O’Hara, Richland County, North Dakota, was thanked by Sgt. Tim Appell, Wahpeton, for his assistance on Sept. 9, 2022. On that day, O’Hara assisted the police department in searching for a missing 11-year-old nonverbal autistic youth.



