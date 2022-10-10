Richland County deputy praised for assisting Wahpeton police

A Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being praised by officials with the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Board of Commissioners for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Deputy Justin O’Hara, Richland County, North Dakota, was thanked by Sgt. Tim Appell, Wahpeton, for his assistance on Sept. 9, 2022. On that day, O’Hara assisted the police department in searching for a missing 11-year-old nonverbal autistic youth.
O’Hara was on vacation that day, according a letter Appell wrote to Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. Nevertheless, the deputy “dropped what he was doing and immediately responded” with his K-9 partner, the German Shepherd peace officer Bruno.
“Deputy O’Hara acted without hesitation and prepared himself and his partner to search for the missing child,” Appell wrote. “Deputy O’Hara’s actions are an example for others to follow when a crisis presents itself. Eventually, the child was located to his family, who couldn’t be more grateful.”
Appell’s letter was presented to the Richland County Board of Commissioners, who discussed O’Hara’s dedication when they met Thursday, Oct. 6. O’Hara was unable to attend the meeting. It is expected that he will be formally recognized by the board at a later date.
“The citizens of Richland County and the Wahpeton Police Department are very appreciative of Deputy O’Hara’s selfless service to his community and willingness to lend a hand when called upon. I ask that Deputy O’Hara be recognized for his assistance and this letter be placed in his personnel file,” Appell wrote.
All voting centers to be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day
Seven voting centers in Richland County will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Residents are reminded that on Election Day, all seven locations will be open for 12 hours.
A mailer sent by the North Dakota Republican Party on behalf of incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, included some inaccurate information. Following the June 14 primary election, the commissioners approved making the hours of in person voting uniform throughout Richland County.
The county’s seven in person voting locations, all of which will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, are:
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St. S, Colfax, North Dakota 58018
• Fairmount Community Center, 113 Main Ave, Fairmount, North Dakota 58030
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, North Dakota 58041
• Lidgerwood American Legion Hall, 23 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, North Dakota 58053
• Mooreton Community Center, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton, North Dakota 58061
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota 58075
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 306 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota 58081
“All qualified electors of Richland County are allowed to use any of the vote centers in Richland County on Election Day to cast a ballot for the 2022 general election,” County Auditor Sandy Fossum stated.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot application by visiting vote.nd.gov and scrolling down to “Vote by Mail/Absentee” to get started. Additionally, they can call 701-642-7700 to request that an application be mailed to their address or make a request by visiting the Richland County Auditor’s Office, the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. Early voting is also possible at the auditor’s office.
Returning an absentee ballot can be done by either mailing the ballot to 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, North Dakota 58075, using the secure drop box outside the Richland County Courthouse or returning the ballot in person at the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
“Absentee ballots must be placed into the envelope provided, signed, and returned to the Richland County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022,” Fossum stated.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks 28 days until Election Day. Daily News and News Monitor will continue to provide coverage of Richland County’s campaigns and candidates.
Local voters will be asked, among other things, to elect three county commissioners, one county sheriff, one state senator and two state representatives. North Dakota’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives elections are also on this year’s ballot.
