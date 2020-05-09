Jeanne Erickson, a longtime parent educator, has a new position with the North Dakota State University Extension.
Since March, Erickson has served as a parent and family resource coordinator for Region 5, the North Dakota Parent Education Network. The region includes Richland County, North Dakota.
Erickson has a passion for working with parents, caregivers and families, she said. A mother of two and grandmother of one, Erickson compared parenting to a challenging job.
“There were some really great moments and some struggles,” she said. “I would have loved to have had more resources available when I was parenting my young kids. It’s the most rewarding job, but it’s also the toughest.”
Erickson’s responsibilities include coordinating parenting classes and events throughout Region 5. She’s available to provide support and information for parents and others who care for children.
“We had to cancel all of our face to face classes for March and April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We usually try not to have classes held in the summer. I have been having an online parenting class through Zoom,” Erickson said.
In-person parenting classes traditionally have 10-20 people participating, although they can have as few as 5-6 attendees.
“With the class I’m teaching online, we had 21 people register,” Erickson said. “It’s just a little bit more easier to just hop online and access the class that way.”
The recipient of a Health Education degree and a parent education license, both from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, Erickson has more than a decade’s experience with Cass County, North Dakota and NDSU.
She has taught active parenting, bright beginnings, love and logic and gearing up for kindergarten classes for Cass County. Her most recent university work has been as an administrative secretary in the Department of Human Development and Family Science.
“Jeanne comes to this role with highly valued experience as a certified parent educator” said Kim Ruliffson, director of the NDSU Extension’s east district.
Saying she has always had a passion for working with parents and families, Erickson recalled some recent challenges.
“I started in March and a week later, we’re all having to work remotely,” she said. “Everyone’s having to adjust. We’re all figuring out new things.”
Over the last few weeks, residents have discovered heroes within their communities. The list includes first responders and teachers. Erickson would also add parents and caregivers.
“They’re under a lot of stress right now. They have their kids all the time. There’s been a lot of changes and a lot of stress,” she said.
Online and in-person learning will hopefully be available again this fall. Erickson does have a preference.
“I’m hoping we can do those in-person classes, for parents to have a break, to learn, to meet other families and learn they’re not alone with what they go through,” she said.
For more information on the North Dakota Parent Education Network, visit ag.ndsu.edu/pen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.