Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for September. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment.
Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8:00-4:00 p.m. by a family planning nurse. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month, or by telemedicine at a time convenient with your schedule.
Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. by appointment.
Health Tracks a wellness child check-up for those who have North Dakota Medicaid, the first and third Thursday of every month and for 0-21 years of age. Health check-up by an R.N., updating immunizations, dental screenings, orthodontic screening, hearing and vision screens, Developmental screens and blood lead level screening. Call to schedule your appointment.
Foot Care Clinics will be held the first and third Tuesdays at Richland County Health Department by appointment. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses, and/or infection. Call to schedule your appointment.
ND Colorectal Cancer Screening Initiative starting Aug. 1, 2020 for men and women of ages 50-75. For more information and to register call to schedule your appointment.
Narcan Training Learn about the opioid epidemic and Narcan administration. Call to schedule individual or group training via Zoom.
Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.