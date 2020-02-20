Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for March. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment.

Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8:00-4:00 p.m. by a family planning nurse.

Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month, or by telemedicine at a time convenient with your schedule.

