Richland County Historical Museum opens for 2023 season

Delicious, nurturing meals prepared in a well-stocked kitchen. Sincere, interesting conversation in stylish but comfortable chairs and sofas. The relaxing sound of music playing close to a desk where one could sit and solve all of the world’s problems.
Be it ever so humble, it’s the turn of the century Twin Towns Area home on permanent display at the Richland County Historical Museum. The museum, where admission is free and guest donations are accepted every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m., opened April 18 for the 2023 season.
“I’m looking forward to greeting people,” said Deb Doran, who celebrates 12 years as a museum assistant. “I love the different people who come from all over. You never know who’s going to be coming in. That’s the exciting part, that and getting to show them our museum.”
Twin Towns Area visitors and residents have been coming to the Richland County Historical Museum for more than 75 years. Since the 1960s, the museum has been located at 11 Seventh Ave. in Wahpeton, right next door to Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo.
“Some days last summer, we had more than 90 people visiting,” Museum Secretary and Treasurer Corrie Myhre said. “Last year, we tried to keep track of our visitors each month.”
Daily News’ visit to the museum coincided with a board meeting. Leaders including Alan Dahlman, Lois Berndt, Donovan Buck and Rachel Kercher welcomed Vaughn Griffin, who said he was considering taking on an active role. The conversation was dominated by the idea of raising awareness for the museum.
“We wish more people would take the opportunity to come and visit us,” Dahlman said. “We’ve had different groups come and see us and the underlying theme has been, ‘Gee, we didn’t know this place existed.’”
“This summer should be better. They’re not working on the street,” Buck said.
“We actually did have more visitors last year, even with the road work. They still came to find us,” Dahlman said.
Myhre anticipates that at least a few school groups will visit the Richland County Historical Museum before the close of the 2022-2023 education year. The 2023 museum season concludes in October.
“We just recently received this Science School commemorative plate with Old Main,” Myhre said.
“It was produced for the old variety store in Wahpeton,” Berndt said.
The Richland County Historical Museum is known for its expansive collection of Rosemeade pottery, Daily News previously reported. Produced in Wahpeton, the artwork was designed by Laura Taylor Hughes. Laura and her husband, Robert Hughes, were among the community’s most prominent citizens.
“We’ve got another display case for our Rosemeade items,” Myhre said. “Lois is working hard to get those ready for viewing.”
“So far, so good,” Berndt said.
The newest items come from Ed and Arlene Anderson, Arizona. Arlene Anderson was previously from Buffalo, North Dakota. An acquaintance of Berndt’s, Anderson decided to send her and her husband’s collection to Wahpeton.
“Because of the many duplicates, we’re only putting certain items out. Still, it is exciting to see some of the different items that even we didn’t already have,” Berndt said.
Excitement can come from art, history or a sense of community.
“It makes me really fulfilled to be here,” Doran said. “It’s a satisfying feeling. I also have Corrie, a friend to get along with.”
For more information, or to arrange a museum visit outside of regular hours, call 701-642-3075 or email richcomuseumnd@outlook.com.