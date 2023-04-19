Richland County Historical Museum opens for 2023 season

The Richland County Historical Museum, where admission is free and guest donations are accepted every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m., opened April 18 for the 2023 season.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Delicious, nurturing meals prepared in a well-stocked kitchen. Sincere, interesting conversation in stylish but comfortable chairs and sofas. The relaxing sound of music playing close to a desk where one could sit and solve all of the world’s problems.

Be it ever so humble, it's the turn of the century Twin Towns Area home on permanent display at the Richland County Historical Museum.

Ed and Arlene Anderson, Arizona, have donated their extensive collection of Rosemeade pottery. These are just a few of the new items.
This commemorative plate, issued in the early 20th century, depicts Old Main on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.
'It was produced for the old variety store in Wahpeton,' Lois Berndt said about the vintage plate.
The Richland County Historical Museum is known for its expansive collection of Rosemeade pottery. Produced in Wahpeton, the artwork was designed by Laura Taylor Hughes, wife of Robert Hughes. Both were prominent citizens.
A turn of the century desk where one could sit and practically solve all of the world's problems.
For more information, or to arrange a museum visit outside of regular hours, call 701-642-3075 or email richcomuseumnd@outlook.com.


