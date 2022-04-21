Supporters and visitors were pleasantly surprised by the Thursday, April 21 season opener at the Richland County Historical Museum.
For more than 75 years, the museum has informed and delighted Twin Towns Area visitors and residents for free. The museum’s current location, 11 Seventh Ave. in Wahpeton, adjacent to Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo, opened in the 1960s.
“We’ve been looking forward to the museum coming back and we look forward to doing our jobs,” Corrie Myhre said.
The museum’s secretary and treasurer, Myhre said she was happy to have opening day visitors. Debbie Doran, a museum assistant, agreed.
“I’m a greeter here,” Doran said. “I love to meet new people, talk with them and find out about their history and what they like. I show them around and, you know, there’s people who come from different areas to be here. That’s what I like most about being here.”
The Richland County Historical Museum is known for its expansive collection of Rosemeade pottery. Produced in Wahpeton, the artwork was designed by Laura Taylor Hughes. Laura and her husband, Robert Hughes, were among the Twin Towns Area’s most prominent citizens in the early 20th Century. Many tableaus of early Richland County and its residents are on display in the museum.
Matt Braun, whose photos and postcards of the vintage Twin Towns Area have been published in Daily News and local history books, was on hand Thursday to visit with volunteers. Braun showed off a photo of his grandfather’s business, Braun’s Super Service. It was located at 124 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, site of the current Simonson Station Store.
“This picture was taken in 1939,” Braun said. “That’s when it was in its glory.”
Jim Dotzenrod, rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, said he stopped by to continue personal historical research.
“A lot of the immigrants that came in here in the early 1900s were immigrants that were looking for land that had originally been given to the railroads and then was put together in big tracts,” Dotzenrod said. “These East Coast companies would put together these big catalogs and they’d bring immigrants up here and show them that. It’s how my family ended up here.”
Dotzenrod’s grandfather was a drayman and farmer who worked for the Murray Brothers and Ward Land Company in Minnesota, Dotzenrod said. The early 20th Century man brought immigrants residing in southeast Minnesota to the Red River Valley, where they would consider land to hopefully acquire.
“His payment, his commission for this, was a half-section of land out by McLeod,” Dotzenrod said. “That’s how he moved the family from southern Minnesota to here. My dad started going to school in McLeod.”
Dotzenrod said he had found some early land catalogs among Minnesota’s historical libraries. He is hopeful to find similar early artifacts in Wahpeton.
“That’s the story of how my family wound up here,” Dotzenrod said.
The Richland County Historical Museum is free and open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from now through the end of October. Special visits may also be arranged by calling 701-642-3075, visiting the museum or emailing richcomuseumnd@outlook.com.
