Richland County inmate escapes detention

A Wahpeton woman has been charged with felony C escape after not returning to the Richland County Jail.
Kimberly Wallace, 39, was serving concurrent charges for several convictions and was scheduled to be released March 25, 2023, according to jail records. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the defendant told jailers and public health staff that she was suffering from symptoms consistent with having a stroke.
After this, she was transferred to St. Francis hospital in an ambulance without any jail staff present. According to the criminal complaint, they allowed her to leave without an escort because she was under sentence and signed an acknowledgement that she was only allowed to seek medical attention.
Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said Wallace does not pose a threat to public safety, which is another reason she was released to the hospital without an escort.
After entering the emergency room, Wallace went to the bathroom and did not reemerge. When a nurse went to check on her, she found that Wallace was nowhere to be found.
Wallace did not end up obtaining medical care at the hospital and has not returned to the Richland County jail.
She was picked up in Wilkin County later that day and booked into the Wilkin County Jail on an outstanding warrant including three misdemeanor charges and a new misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process.
Leshovsky said they plan to file for extradition to get Wallace back across the river, but she could volunteer to come back and have her extradition waived. She will most likely face her charges in Wilkin County first with pre-trial scheduled for Oct. 10.
Felony C escape has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
Assistant State’s Attorney for Richland County Casey Moen will be the prosecutor for her felony escape case. Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will prosecute for Wallace’s earlier case including three misdemeanors. Breckenridge City Attorney will prosecute in her newest misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process, according to court documents.
