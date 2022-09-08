Richland County inmate escapes detention

Kimberly Wallace

A Wahpeton woman has been charged with felony C escape after not returning to the Richland County Jail.

Kimberly Wallace, 39, was serving concurrent charges for several convictions and was scheduled to be released March 25, 2023, according to jail records. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the defendant told jailers and public health staff that she was suffering from symptoms consistent with having a stroke.



