Richland County launches Tip 411 for custom crime fighting

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota, is increasing its crime fighting arsenal. The “Tip 411” mobile app debuted earlier in November to help residents connect with the sheriff’s office to submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.
The app puts a powerful new crime fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages, the sheriff’s office stated. It is available for download free via the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.
Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky reminds the public that his office’s mission is to reduce both crime and the fear of crime. This is possible through outstanding law enforcement services and partnership with all communities.
“Tip 411 is a great help to us and I believe the addition of this new app will allow us to have an even greater crime fighting partnership with all Richland County residents,” Leshovsky said.
The sheriff’s office is working with Tip 411 to enhance citizens’ ability to leave tips for law enforcement regarding suspicious activity within Richland County.
Members of the public are able to share an anonymous tip with the sheriff’s office. Tip 411 also lets deputies respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.
“The Tip 411 app should only be used for non-emergency information,” Leshovsky said. “If an immediate response is needed, persons should continue to call 911.”
Both Tip 411 and the tips themselves are completely anonymous. The technology involved removes all identifying information before law enforcement sees the tips, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. There is no way to identify the sender.
“This new technology will greatly enhance the public’s activity to notify our office of ongoing criminal activity while allowing them to remain completely anonymous. (It) gives those submitting tips a sense of security that isn’t always felt if conventional calls are made to report such activity,” the office continued.
Leshovsky said he is pleased to have a valuable tool available to help keep Richland County citizens safe.
“As your sheriff, I am always committed to finding the best ways to keep our communities safer,” he said. “I feel that this Tip 411 system will do just that. Please use it to report any type of suspicious activity you see.”
Last month, the North Dakota Highway Patrol announced its participation in the NDTip program. NDTip is designed to address underage drinking, drug abuse and impaired driving. The highway patrol is collaborating with the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.
“Alcohol, drug use and impaired driving continue to be contributing factors to fatalities on our roads,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, safety and education officer for the NDHP. “With the help of the public, NDHP troopers and other law enforcement can locate and remove impaired drivers from our roadways, making travel safer for the public as we work together to reach Vision Zero.”
The NDTip system allows North Dakota residents to anonymously report suspicious activity, crimes, traffic incidents or other law enforcement issues in one of three ways: sending a text to 847411 (tip411), using the app on their phone, or sending a tip via the NDHP website, nd.gov/ndhp/tip411.
