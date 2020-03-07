Road restrictions will go into effect on Richland County roads Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6 a.m. The Richland County Highway Department is staying consistent with previous years with their load restriction system based on ton per axle postings. The system provides for greater uniformity with the state of North Dakota and adjacent states and allows for better communication of the load restriction process to the trucking industry.
The load limit on the majority of the roads is a 6-ton restriction with 12,000 lbs per axle, and gross weight not to exceed 80,000 lbs.
There are several roads with an 8-ton restriction with 16,000 lbs per axle, and the gross weight not to exceed 80,000 lbs. These areas are indicated on the attached map.
Please post the enclosed information to help make all truck drivers aware of the restrictions. All winter weight permits will be void as of March 9, 2020. Road restrictions will remain in effect until June 1, or earlier if weather conditions permit.
Maximum gross weight on any county road during the year when restrictions are not in effect is 80,000 lbs. unless otherwise posted or permitted – as per North Dakota Century Code Section 39-12-05.3. We would appreciate your encouragement of spring weight restrictions and maximum gross weights during the entire year on Richland County roads to help preserve your road system, reduce road maintenance, and save Richland County tax dollars.
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Highway Department Office at 701-642-7810. Thank you for your cooperation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.