History of Richland County Trivia
Richland County is named after Morgan T. Rich who founded Wahpeton in what year?
A) 1858
B) 1867
C) 1869
D) 1873
2. Richland County was established in what year?
A) 1873
B) 1885
C) 1890
D) 1860
3. Which Richland County building was built in 1912 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1980?
A)Red River Valley University
B) Leach Public Library
C) Wahpeton U.S. Post Office
D) Richland County Courthouse
4) In 1767 this European settler was the first to explore and document what is now Richland County:
A) Jonathan Carver
B) Morgan T. Rich
C) Robert Smith
D) R. H. Hankinson
5) In what year did Richland County hit its peak population according to the census?
A) 1920
B) 1930
C) 1960
D) 1940
6) The Sioux word “Chahinkapa” means:
A) Where the rivers meet
B) End of the woods
C) Prairie land
D) River crosses the prairie
7) Peoples State Bank was originally named this when it was started in 1895
A) Bank of Wahpeton
B) Bank of Lidgerwood
C) Bank of Fairmount
D) Bank of Wyndmere
8) Lidgerwoods first newspaper was named
A) Lidgerwood-Monitor
B) Lidgerwood Examiner
C) The Ox Cart
D) The Broadaxe
9) What is the building featured in the image above?
A) Cargill offices
B) Lidgerwood Public School
C) Dakota Estates
D) North Dakota State College of Science administration building
Answers:
1) C - Morgan T. Rich settled in Wahpeton in 1869, although it was originally named Richville in tribute to its founder and the fertile land. The town would undergo one more name revision to Chahinkapa in 1871, before landing on Wahpeton in 1873.
2) A - Richland County itself was created in 1873 and was unsurprisingly named after Morgan T. Rich.
3) D - The National Register of Historic Places states the Richland County Courthouses period of significance is from 1900-1924. The architectural style is listed Beaux Arts.
4) A - Johnathan Carver was a renowned explorer in his time. Although French explorers came to the area prior to Carver, none had documented it as extensively as he did.
5) B - The population count in 1930 was 21,088 according to the U.S. Census
6) B - While Chahinkapa means end of the woods, Wahpeton means leaf dwellers.
7) C - The Bank of Fairmount was founded by W. H. Cox originally from River Falls, WI.
8) D - The Broadaxe existed from 1887-1918 and was succeeded by the Richland County Farmer which lasted from 1919-1927.
9) C - The photo is of Dakota Estates and was taken some time in the 1970s.
