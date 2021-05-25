Mooreton Pond, located outside Mooreton, North Dakota, will be ready for the summer thanks in part to 10 local youth.
Members of the Aurora Skies, Helping Hands and Lucky Leaf 4-H youth groups volunteered to work with repurposed sand. The sand was taken from the pond’s shore and placed around and under the concrete pads of two shelters along the pond. Prior to the 4-Hers’ work, the shelters were situated on land where sand had eroded away, requiring replenishment.
“I think this is a good thing to do,” Gina Quamme, 14, said.
Quamme, a member of the Helping Hands club, is among the locals who’ve enjoyed Mooreton Pond.
“I came up here and fished a few times with my dad,” she said.
Ronda Gripentrog is the family and community wellness and 4-H youth development agent for the North Dakota State University Extension in Richland County, North Dakota. Gripentrog and her husband, Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Wayne Gripentrog, were among the adults aiding the young volunteers.
“The park board contacted the NDSU extension asking if Richland County 4-H would be interested in helping to move some sand,” Ronda Gripentrog said. Rollie Ehlert (Richland County commissioner) also approached our office.”
Youth volunteers included Kirsten and Lauren Gregor, Quamme, Ashley, Jason and Ryan Steger, Lily Gripentrog, Henry and Wyatt Stav and Kade Hegseth. Hegseth, who is turning 10 years old, said the project was an example of community service.
“All the 4-Hers worked hard and it didn’t take long to get the job done,” Ronda Gripentrog said. “Richland County 4-H enjoys helping out our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.