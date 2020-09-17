Richland Courthouse to have unlocked public entrance Mondays

Barring the development of a better alternative, the Richland County Courthouse will have one unlocked public entrance on Mondays only beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
The entrance will be on the Wahpeton courthouse’s north side, across from the public entrance to the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Signage will be posted at the entrance, directing visitors to go directly to the upstairs courtroom.
“It’s not a perfect solution. I do understand it’s the only one right now,” Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell said.
Campbell was the only dissenting vote in a 4-1 decision made Tuesday, Sept. 15. Voting came after 20 minutes of discussion about courthouse use, how other local government buildings are handling visitors and the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to limiting public access in the first place.
“I hope this works out,” Commissioner Sid Berg said. “I look at the county. People are using common sense and taking care of business.”
Richland County, North Dakota, reported 23 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 16. Four new local cases were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. To date, nearly 19 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
The 23 local active cases included five individuals in the 40-49 age group, four in the 20-29 age group, three each in the 15-19, 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, two each in the 30-39 and 70-79 age groups and one in the 0-5 age group.
Richland County differed from the state of North Dakota, where the 20-29 age group remains the predominant group with active COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, the state reported 2,528 active cases, with 579 individuals between ages 20-29, 394 between ages 15-19 and 320 between ages 30-39.
Judge Bradley Cruff and clerk Bonnie Kretchman, Richland County District Court, spoke with the Richland County Board of Commissioners. Mondays are traditionally a busy day for the court, Judge Cruff said. A total of 43 in-person hearings are scheduled for the morning of Monday, Sept. 21 and it’s just not feasible for a court employee to be dispatched to let in individuals at the courthouse entrance.
“I don’t have a problem with the courthouse being locked,” Cruff said. “I feel the most secure I’ve ever felt. The other four days, it doesn’t much matter. But all day Monday is currently bad.”
The Richland County Courthouse is the only one in the region without an open public entrance, Kretchman said. She mentioned locations including the Wilkin County Courthouse. The Breckenridge, Minnesota building reopened to the public in July.
Visitors to the Wahpeton courtroom are reminded that they must go all the way upstairs. Face masks are required.
Complicating matters is that the Richland County Courthouse, in addition to a courtroom, includes county offices. Commissioner Campbell and others discussed the need for better communication when visitors leave the courtroom.
“Who’s going to monitor this?” Campbell asked. “Leslie (Hage, Richland County Auditor) is going to get calls that there’s people in the halls.”
Overall, the commissioners acknowledged that a perfect situation just isn’t available at the present.
“No matter what happens, we’re not going to win,” Campbell said.
